Off Campus Season 2: A Sneak Peek at Logan and Grace's Romance (2026)

The highly anticipated second season of Prime Video's 'Off Campus' is set to explore the romantic journey of Logan and Grace, with star Antonio Cipriano offering an intriguing glimpse into their story. In an interview with People, Cipriano reveals his excitement for the dynamic between Logan and Grace, emphasizing the importance of character development in the first season to build anticipation for their eventual romance. He believes that introducing Grace in Season 2 will allow viewers to witness Logan's transformation as Grace 'takes down his walls' and reveals more of his inner struggles.

The actor praises India Fowler's portrayal of Grace, describing it as 'incredible' and 'perfectly quirky'. He highlights the chemistry between Fowler and Stephen Kalyn, who plays Logan, and how their on-screen dynamic translates into a compelling performance. Cipriano's enthusiasm for the 'The Mistake' couple is evident, as he appreciates the cute and romantic moments in the book, particularly the ending and the list of scenes that will be explored in Season 2.

'Off Campus' Season 1 achieved remarkable success, securing a top-three spot as the most-viewed debut installment on Prime Video. The show's renewal for a second season was well-deserved, given its ability to captivate audiences with its elite ice hockey setting and the complex relationships of its characters. With Season 2 set to begin production in Canada, fans can expect further exploration of the hockey team's lives, love, and self-discovery, as well as the ongoing 'opposites attract' romance between Hannah and Garrett.

The show's creators, Louisa Levy and Gina Fattore, have a challenging task ahead, as they navigate the intricacies of the source material and the expectations of the audience. However, with Cipriano's insight and the show's proven popularity, 'Off Campus' Season 2 is poised to deliver another captivating and emotionally charged installment, leaving fans eager for more.