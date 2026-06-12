Office Romance: A Raunchy Rom-Com with J-Lo and Brett Goldstein (2026)

Jennifer Lopez, the queen of the failing romantic comedy (rom-com) genre, has once again taken on the challenge of revitalizing a genre that Hollywood has sadly relegated to streaming. Her latest Netflix offering, 'Office Romance', is a raunchy take on the classic rom-com formula, co-starring Brett Goldstein and written specifically for her by Ted Lasso veterans. While the film has its moments, it ultimately falls short of the magic formula that makes a successful rom-com.

Lopez plays Jackie Cruz, a workaholic CEO of an airline, who finds herself falling for the newly hired lawyer, Daniel Blanchflower (Goldstein). The film opens with two separate scenes showing their disastrous dates, setting the tone for the rest of the movie. The chemistry between Lopez and Goldstein is lacking, and the script, written by Goldstein and Joe Kelly, seems to rely heavily on well-worn clichés without offering anything new.

One thing that immediately stands out is the film's tendency to go for the raunch. A scene toward the end where the pair end up delivering the baby of a colleague is so over the top and needlessly graphic that it seems out of place. In my opinion, this raunchiness is a missed opportunity to explore the more subtle and nuanced aspects of the relationship between Jackie and Daniel.

The film also suffers from a lack of depth in its characters. Betty Gilpin as Jackie's colleague and confidante is too dialed up, and the pregnancy angle thrown in for laughs doesn't materialize. Bradley Whitford's boss, Peter Vance, also seems disconnected from reality. Tony Hale has a one-dimensional role as head of HR, but his best moments are in the end-credits sequence, which throws in a lot of unused HR gags.

Despite its flaws, 'Office Romance' does have its moments. Lopez gets to wear fashionable clothes and talk corporate talk, and by the end, she has the 'come to Jesus' moment in front of all her employees. However, this is nothing we haven't seen before, and the film ultimately falls short of the magic formula that makes a successful rom-com.

In conclusion, 'Office Romance' is a missed opportunity to explore the nuances of a workplace romance. While it has its moments, the film ultimately falls short of the magic formula that makes a successful rom-com. Personally, I think that the film could have benefited from a more nuanced approach to the relationship between Jackie and Daniel, and a deeper exploration of the characters and their motivations. From my perspective, the film's reliance on raunch and clichés is a missed opportunity to create a more engaging and thought-provoking rom-com.