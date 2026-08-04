Ohio State An Early Favorite for Top-Five Overall Prospect Tyzon Swann (2026)

In the world of college football recruiting, where schools vie for the attention of top prospects, Ohio State has emerged as an early favorite for the highly touted Tyzon Swann. Swann, a five-star defensive end and the No. 5 overall prospect in the 2028 class, has been on a whirlwind tour of college football programs, but his visit to Ohio State stands out for several compelling reasons. As a Maryland native, Swann has long been drawn to the Buckeyes due to the presence of legendary defensive line coach Larry Johnson, who started his coaching career at Lackey High School, the very same school Swann attends. Johnson's reputation as one of the best defensive line coaches in college football is a major draw for Swann, and the opportunity to learn from him is a significant factor in Ohio State's favor.

Swann's admiration for Ohio State extends beyond Johnson. He has been an admirer of the Buckeyes' defensive stars, including Chase Young, Nick Bosa, Jack Sawyer, and current defensive end Kenyatta Jackson Jr. Young, in particular, serves as an inspiration to Swann, as a fellow Maryland product. Swann's desire to emulate these defensive greats is a powerful motivator for his decision-making process.

During his visit to Ohio State, Swann was impressed by the coaching staff's emphasis on work ethic and effort. He noted that the players were pushed to be great, and every drill they did was also done by the players, which showed their commitment to excellence. This level of dedication and the opportunity to learn from top coaches like Johnson and defensive coordinator Matt Patricia made a strong impression on Swann.

Ohio State's culture and the love Swann felt from the community also played a significant role in his decision. The Buckeyes have done everything they can to make Swann feel at home, and this has contributed to their early lead in his recruitment. Swann's goals for the upcoming season, including setting state defensive player of the year honors, further emphasize his ambition and the high standards he sets for himself.

However, Ohio State faces stiff competition for Swann's services. He already has offers from over 40 schools, and Florida, Alabama, and Auburn are among the other schools standing out to him. With two years of high school remaining, Swann doesn't expect to make a decision until July or August 2027. But Ohio State, with its strong coaching staff, rich history of defensive success, and the personal connection to Johnson, has done everything it can to make a strong case for itself as Swann's early favorite.