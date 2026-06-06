Ohio State Buckeyes 2026 Season Preview: Can They Rebound to the Top? (2026)

The return of The Sporting News' college football preview magazine is a nostalgic treat for sports enthusiasts, offering a glimpse into the upcoming season and a chance to speculate on the future of the game. Personally, I find it fascinating how these preseason predictions set the tone for the entire year, creating a narrative that fans and analysts will dissect and debate.

In this edition, the spotlight is on Ohio State, a team with a rich history and a strong showing in the previous season. Despite a disappointing end to the 2025 campaign, the Buckeyes are back with a vengeance, aiming to reclaim their spot at the top.

One thing that immediately stands out is the Buckeyes' challenging schedule. With road trips to Texas and Iowa, and a crucial matchup against Indiana, Ohio State will be tested early and often. This degree of difficulty is a welcome challenge for a team that hasn't lost more than two games in a season for nearly a decade.

What many people don't realize is that these preseason rankings and schedules often reveal more than just the upcoming season. They showcase the power dynamics within conferences, the rising stars, and the ever-present pressure on coaches and players to perform.

The Sporting News' bracket predictions add an intriguing layer to the analysis. By giving first-round byes to Indiana, Georgia, Notre Dame, and Ohio State, they've essentially acknowledged these teams as the top contenders. However, the curious decision to not seed the teams based on their own rankings leaves room for speculation and adds an element of surprise to the playoff structure.

Within the Big Ten, Indiana and Ohio State are the clear frontrunners, with Oregon and USC not far behind. The conference's depth is evident with Michigan, Penn State, and Iowa also featuring in the top 25.

In terms of individual talent, the Heisman Watch list is a who's who of college football's brightest stars. Notre Dame's CJ Carr, Texas' Arch Manning, and Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith are the early favorites, but don't sleep on Julian Sayin, who could be a dark horse in the race.

As we look ahead to the 2026 season, one can't help but feel a sense of excitement and anticipation. The Sporting News' preview magazine serves as a reminder that college football is more than just a game; it's a cultural phenomenon that unites communities and provides endless entertainment and analysis.

So, buckle up, sports fans, because the road to the national championship is about to get even more thrilling.