Ohio State's 2027 Recruiting: Key Visits at QB, WR, & DT - Edmunds, Brown, May & More! (2026)

Ohio State's final official visit weekend of the summer is a crucial juncture for the 2027 recruiting class, with key prospects visiting for three critical positions: quarterback, wide receiver, and defensive tackle. This weekend could shape the future of the Buckeyes' roster, and it's an exciting time for fans and analysts alike.

The Quarterback Conundrum

One of the most intriguing storylines is the visit of Brady Edmunds, a longtime quarterback commit who has expressed uncertainty about his future with Ohio State. Edmunds, who has been committed since 2024, is now exploring his options after the Buckeyes pursued other quarterbacks. This visit is a make-or-break moment for both parties, as Ohio State needs to convince Edmunds of their commitment to him, especially with no clear backup plan at the position.

Personally, I think this situation highlights the changing dynamics of college football recruiting. It's a business, as Edmunds himself said, and players are becoming more aware of their value and options. Ohio State must demonstrate that Edmunds is their top choice, or risk losing him to UCLA, which would leave them without a 2027 quarterback just months before signing day.

Defensive Line Dominance

Moving on to the defensive line, Ohio State hosts Karlos May, a highly-ranked defensive tackle who is considering Georgia as his top choice. The Buckeyes have some catching up to do with May, but they have a strong track record of attracting talent from Alabama, having signed players from the state in recent years and bringing in transfers from the University of Alabama.

Securing a commitment from May or another top defensive tackle prospect is crucial for Ohio State. While they appear to be leading the recruitment of five-star defensive lineman Marcus Fakatou, landing a true defensive tackle is essential to bolster their depth and talent at that position.

Wide Receiver Prospects

In the wide receiver department, Ohio State has a mix of committed and uncommitted prospects visiting. Jamier Brown, a five-star commit, is a star of the class and has shut down his recruitment, but Ohio State wants to ensure he remains committed. Blake Wong, another uncommitted receiver, is a likely addition to the class, with Ohio State having been a frontrunner for his commitment since last year. However, Wong has visited other schools closer to home, so the Buckeyes must make a strong impression this weekend.

Jordan Donahoo, a three-star prospect, is an intriguing addition to the visitor list. While he has flown under the radar, Ohio State's selective approach to official visits suggests they see potential in him. With top targets Monshun Sales and Benny Easter Jr. also in the mix, Donahoo could be the next man up to fill the need for a big-bodied receiver in the class.

Broader Implications

This final official visit weekend is a critical moment for Ohio State's 2027 recruiting class. The decisions made this weekend will shape the future of the team and its success on the field. It's a delicate balance for the coaching staff, who must navigate the changing landscape of college football recruiting while also building a competitive and talented roster.

In my opinion, this weekend is a test of Ohio State's ability to adapt and attract top talent in a highly competitive market. The decisions made now will have long-lasting implications for the program's future, and it will be fascinating to see how they navigate these key visits and shape their class.