Oil Prices: Strait of Hormuz Closure, $160 per Barrel Warning, and the Impact on WA Gas Prices (2026)

The Strait of Hormuz Crisis: A Slow-Motion Economic Degradation

The world is holding its breath as the Strait of Hormuz remains closed for the 94th consecutive day, and I can’t help but feel like we’re all passengers on a ship drifting aimlessly in a storm. What makes this particularly fascinating is how this single chokepoint has become the epicenter of global economic anxiety. Gas prices in Washington state are hovering at $5.66 a gallon, while the national average has dipped to $4.20. But here’s the kicker: this isn’t just about the numbers. It’s about the psychological toll of uncertainty.

What many people don’t realize is that the closure of the Strait of Hormuz isn’t just a geopolitical standoff—it’s a stark reminder of how fragile our global supply chains are. Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, puts it bluntly: even if the war with Iran ends, reopening the strait is a whole other negotiation. This raises a deeper question: how did we let ourselves become so dependent on a single waterway?

From my perspective, the West Coast’s higher gas prices aren’t just a regional issue—they’re a symptom of a larger problem. The loss of two California refineries and ongoing refining issues have created a ‘very tight market,’ as De Haan notes. What this really suggests is that the U.S. energy infrastructure is more vulnerable than we’d like to admit. While the rest of the country enjoys a 19-cent drop in gas prices, Washington drivers are stuck with a measly six-cent decline. It’s a stark inequality that highlights the patchwork nature of our energy system.

One thing that immediately stands out is the rollercoaster ride of oil prices. They spike on fears of prolonged closure, then dip on faint hopes of a resolution. But as De Haan points out, nothing has materially changed—the strait is still closed. This volatility isn’t just confusing; it’s exhausting. It’s like watching a pendulum swing wildly, knowing it could crash at any moment.

A detail that I find especially interesting is the warning from Exxon’s senior vice president about crude oil potentially hitting $160 a barrel. That’s not just a number—it’s a nightmare scenario. If that happens, Washington drivers could be paying $6.50 a gallon, while the national average could soar to $5.50. Personally, I think this is where the real danger lies. It’s not just about higher prices at the pump; it’s about the cascading effects on industries like automotive manufacturing, which are already warning of shortages of specialized motor oils.

If you take a step back and think about it, the global oil market is starting to feel like a house of cards. U.S. inventories have seen their largest year-to-date decline on record, with a loss of 100 million barrels of oil, gasoline, and distillates. Foreign buyers are snapping up American fuel, and De Haan warns that inventories could soon hit multi-decade lows. This isn’t just a supply issue—it’s a trust issue. De Haan’s skepticism about market integrity, especially with the Treasury Department’s potential intervention, adds another layer of complexity.

In my opinion, the most frustrating part of this crisis is the lack of urgency from the White House. President Trump has suggested the strait could remain closed through Labor Day, which feels like a shrug in the face of economic turmoil. De Haan’s frustration is palpable when he says, ‘It doesn’t seem like the president really cares or is in a big hurry to figure this out.’ After 94 days of this slow-motion degradation, it’s hard not to agree.

What this crisis really highlights is the interconnectedness of our global economy. The Strait of Hormuz isn’t just a geopolitical flashpoint—it’s a mirror reflecting our vulnerabilities. As we watch gas prices fluctuate and industries warn of shortages, it’s clear that this isn’t just Iran’s problem or America’s problem. It’s everyone’s problem.

Looking ahead, I can’t help but wonder: how much longer can we afford this uncertainty? The numbers don’t look any better, as De Haan notes, and the frustration is mounting. This isn’t just a 94-day crisis—it’s a wake-up call. We need to rethink our energy dependencies, invest in resilient infrastructure, and find a way to navigate these turbulent waters before the ship capsizes.

In the end, the Strait of Hormuz crisis isn’t just about oil or gas prices. It’s about the fragility of our systems and the urgency of change. As De Haan’s frustration reminds us, we can’t afford to wait much longer. The clock is ticking, and the stakes have never been higher.