Olivia Rodrigo on Taylor Swift: 'I Just Try to Keep It Trucking' (2026)

In the world of pop music, few stories have captured the public's imagination quite like the tale of Olivia Rodrigo's songwriting journey and her complex relationship with Taylor Swift. Five years on from the controversy surrounding their co-writing credits, Rodrigo is finally opening up about the incident and its impact on her career. While she may have tried to move on, the question remains: is the frost between them truly thawed?

A Songwriting Saga

The story begins with Rodrigo's debut album, Sour, which catapulted her into the spotlight. Among its tracks, Deja Vu stands out as a pivotal moment in her career. Initially, Rodrigo was open about Swift's influence, crediting her and Jack Antonoff for co-writing the song. However, the situation took a twist when Rodrigo revealed in an interview that the bridge of Deja Vu was inspired by Swift's Cruel Summer. This revelation led to a delay in crediting Swift and Antonoff, sparking a debate about artistic ownership and inspiration.

Navigating the Storm

Rodrigo's response to the situation has been one of cautious deflection. When asked about the frosty relationship, she responds with a measured tone, suggesting that she has moved on and focuses on her music. However, her words hint at a deeper tension, implying that not everyone has been kind or supportive in the past. This raises a question: is the issue more than just a disagreement over credits?

A Fan's Journey

Rodrigo's passion for music is evident in her unapologetic admiration for her heroes. She embraces the role of a fan girl, expressing her love for various artists and their songs. This enthusiasm is not just a surface-level admiration; it's a driving force behind her creativity. Rodrigo's willingness to collaborate and pay tribute to her influences showcases her respect for the craft and her desire to connect with the music community.

The Power of Collaboration

One of the most intriguing aspects of Rodrigo's career is her ability to forge meaningful connections with established artists. Her collaboration with St. Vincent on the single Obsessed is a testament to her willingness to work with those who inspire her. Furthermore, her friendship with Robert Smith of The Cure, which began at Glastonbury, adds a layer of authenticity to her musical journey. These relationships highlight the importance of mentorship and the impact it can have on an artist's growth.

Looking Ahead

As Rodrigo continues to evolve as an artist, the question remains: will the frost between her and Swift ever truly melt? While she may have moved on, the incident serves as a reminder of the delicate balance between artistic expression and collaboration. In the end, it's up to Rodrigo to decide how she navigates these complex relationships and continues to create music that resonates with her audience.