Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘The Cure’ Hits No. 1 on Hot Rock & Alternative Songs Chart! Full Breakdown (2026)

Olivia Rodrigo's Reign Continues: 'The Cure' Dominates Rock Charts

It's no surprise to anyone paying attention to the music scene that Olivia Rodrigo continues to solidify her status as a dominant force, and her latest single, "The Cure," is the latest testament to that. Personally, I think it's fascinating how she's managed to craft a sound that resonates so deeply across different genres, and her recent debut at No. 1 on Billboard's Hot Rock & Alternative Songs and Hot Alternative Songs charts with "The Cure" is a perfect example of this cross-genre appeal.

What makes this particular achievement so compelling is that it marks her third No. 1 on these specific charts, with each leader originating from a different album. This isn't just a fluke; it's a pattern that speaks volumes about her artistic evolution and her ability to consistently deliver hits that connect with a broad audience. From "Sour" to "Guts" and now with her upcoming album, "You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love," Rodrigo has demonstrated a remarkable consistency in her ability to capture the zeitgeist.

From my perspective, the sheer volume of streams and sales for "The Cure" – 19.7 million streams, 292,000 in radio audience, and 9,000 in sales in its first week – is astounding. It highlights not only the anticipation for her new music but also the enduring power of her existing fanbase. This kind of performance on the rock and alternative charts, often seen as a distinct territory, shows that Rodrigo's appeal transcends traditional genre boundaries. It’s a testament to her songwriting prowess and her knack for tapping into universal emotions.

One thing that immediately stands out is her ability to chart a No. 1 on these rock-centric lists from each of her albums. This isn't just about having a few popular songs; it's about building a cohesive body of work that consistently performs at the highest level. Her track record of 13 charted titles on both the Hot Rock & Alternative Songs and Hot Alternative Songs charts, with 11 of them reaching the top 10, is a statistic that many established artists would envy. It suggests a deep understanding of her audience and a strategic approach to her releases.

Furthermore, the success of "The Cure" on the Alternative Streaming Songs and Alternative Digital Song Sales charts, where she also secured No. 1 positions, further underscores her dominance. It’s particularly interesting to see her achieve her first No. 1 on the latter chart, indicating a growing engagement with her digital sales strategy. This dual success across streaming and sales reinforces her position as a multi-faceted artist who understands the modern music landscape.

Even her foray into the all-genre Billboard Hot 100 is noteworthy. Debuting at No. 5 with "The Cure," and with her lead single "Drop Dead" climbing to No. 12, Rodrigo is proving that her music can hold its own against any competition. What this really suggests is that her artistry is not confined to a single niche; she’s a mainstream phenomenon with a genuine connection to the rock and alternative sensibilities that many fans cherish. The fact that "Drop Dead" is also making waves on the Pop Airplay chart at No. 8 only amplifies this point – she's a true chart-topper across the board.

Looking ahead, the anticipation for "You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love," due out on June 12th, is palpable. If "The Cure" and "Drop Dead" are any indication, this album is poised to continue Olivia Rodrigo's impressive streak of musical excellence and chart dominance. What people often misunderstand is that her success isn't just about catchy tunes; it's about authentic storytelling and a genuine connection with her listeners that transcends any single genre. It's this raw honesty, combined with undeniable talent, that makes her a truly special artist in today's music industry.