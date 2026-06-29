OMA's Visionary Museum Addition: A Conversation with Shohei Shigematsu (2026)

The New Museum's expansion, designed by OMA's Shohei Shigematsu and Rem Koolhaas, is a fascinating example of how architecture can both extend and complement existing structures. This project challenges the traditional notion of separating architecture and infrastructure, as Shigematsu himself states, "I don't separate architecture and infrastructure." This statement is particularly intriguing when considering the relationship between the new addition and the original SANAA-designed building.

The original museum, a stack of shifted opaque boxes wrapped in a metal mesh skin, presented a unique challenge. Its constrained circulation and limited footprint meant that the museum was already feeling the pressure of vertical expansion. The solution, as envisioned by Shigematsu and Koolhaas, was not simply to add more space but to create a complementary structure that would enhance the original design while also reshaping the museum's relationship with the city.

The new building, with its angular and slightly set-back design, doubles the museum's exhibition capacity. However, its impact goes beyond mere square footage. The new structure is described as "more horizontal and extraverted," contrasting with the original building's "more vertical and introverted" nature. This contrast is not just visual but also functional, as the new building introduces a more open and accessible approach to the museum's public spaces.

One of the most intriguing aspects of this project is the way it challenges the traditional boundaries between architecture and infrastructure. By designing a pair of buildings that are both distinct and highly connected, Shigematsu and Koolhaas have created a dynamic and integrated system. The new museum addition is not just an extension but a complement, a counterpart that enhances the original structure without overshadowing it.

This approach raises a deeper question about the role of architecture in urban contexts. How can a new building not only expand the functionality of an existing structure but also enrich the relationship between the museum and its surroundings? The answer lies in the careful consideration of form, materiality, and spatial organization, as demonstrated by OMA's design.

In my opinion, this project is a testament to the power of architecture to transcend its own boundaries. By embracing the interconnectedness of architecture and infrastructure, Shigematsu and Koolhaas have created a new museum addition that is both a technical achievement and a thoughtful urban intervention. This raises a broader question: How can architects and designers continue to push the limits of what is possible, while also respecting the existing urban fabric?