Omar Khan's Summer Surprise: Pittsburgh Steelers' Next Move (2026)

Could Omar Khan Have Another Surprising Move in Store for the Steelers?

The Pittsburgh Steelers' general manager, Omar Khan, has been making waves since taking over from the long-standing Kevin Colbert. His bold moves in the 2023 NFL Draft and subsequent trades have already reshaped the team's roster, leaving fans and analysts alike wondering what's next. With the Steelers aiming to compete now, the question on everyone's mind is: could Khan pull off another summer surprise?

One thing is clear: Khan is not afraid to take risks. The trade for Aaron Rodgers, despite his age, was a bold move that demonstrated Khan's willingness to go all-in on a potential Super Bowl run. And who could forget the unexpected trade for Minkah Fitzpatrick last offseason? The Steelers were not shy about their desire to improve the roster, and Khan's aggressive approach has already paid dividends.

Now, with the 2026 NFL season approaching, there's speculation about another potential blockbuster move. The recent extension of OLB Nick Herbig for $100 million has led to rumors that the Steelers might be looking to trade either Alex Highsmith or T.J. Watt, both of whom are key defensive players. While Watt's age and contract could make a trade challenging, Highsmith's younger age and lower cost make him a more attractive option for potential trade partners.

If the Steelers are indeed looking to make a move, what positions are they targeting? According to recent reports, the top three positions they aim to add are inside linebacker, safety, and wide receiver. Conversely, they could stand to subtract players from outside linebacker, cornerback, and offensive line. With the Steelers' current focus on winning now, it's likely that any trade would involve acquiring players who can contribute immediately.

One thing that stands out is the Steelers' commitment to building a strong roster. Their offseason actions, including the signing of Jamel Dean and the pursuit of Michael Pittman Jr., reflect a desire to compete for a championship. The addition of Aaron Rodgers further emphasizes this goal, as the team looks to capitalize on his remaining prime years. The Steelers' roster is now stronger than it has been in years, and fans can't help but wonder what Khan has in store for the upcoming season.

In my opinion, the Steelers' aggressive approach to roster building is a refreshing change of pace in the NFL. While some teams opt for a more conservative approach, the Steelers are taking a bold stance, and it's paying off. With Khan at the helm, the Steelers are a force to be reckoned with, and fans can't wait to see what surprises he has in store for the 2026 season. So, could Omar Khan have another summer surprise up his sleeve? Only time will tell, but one thing is certain: the Steelers are a team on the rise, and their future looks bright.