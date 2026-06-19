Only Murders In The Building Season 6: 22 New Guest Stars! | Full Cast List (2026)

Only Murders in the Building is set to return with a bang, quite literally, as it welcomes a staggering 22 new guest stars for its London-set sixth season. This is a bold move by the show's creators, as they aim to pack the Arconia with even more British talent than before. But is this a good thing, or are they overdoing it? Personally, I think it's a brilliant strategy to bring in such a diverse range of UK actors, as it adds a layer of authenticity to the show's setting in London. What makes this particularly fascinating is the opportunity to see these actors in a completely different context, away from their usual roles. In my opinion, the show's success lies in its ability to blend the familiar with the unexpected, and this season is no exception. One thing that immediately stands out is the sheer number of talented individuals who have signed on. From David Tennant to Jim Broadbent, and even Geri Halliwell-Horner, the list is impressive. But what many people don't realize is that this approach also carries risks. With so many new faces, the show might struggle to maintain the tight-knit dynamic that has been a hallmark of the series. If you take a step back and think about it, the challenge lies in ensuring that each new character adds value to the narrative, rather than becoming mere background noise. This raises a deeper question: how do we strike the right balance between introducing fresh talent and preserving the show's core identity? A detail that I find especially interesting is the potential for these guest stars to interact with the main characters in unexpected ways. For instance, what if David Tennant's character becomes entangled in the murder mystery, or Geri Halliwell-Horner brings a unique perspective to the group? What this really suggests is that the show's creators are taking a calculated risk, and that's what makes it exciting. The question remains: will the addition of these new stars enhance the show's appeal, or will it become a bit too crowded? Only time will tell, but one thing is certain: Only Murders in the Building is not afraid to take a leap of faith. The upcoming season promises to be a wild ride, and I, for one, can't wait to see how it unfolds. So, get ready for a season filled with unexpected twists, hilarious interactions, and perhaps even a few surprises that will leave you wondering, 'Did they really just do that?'