Onslaught Trailer - Adam Wingard's Action Horror Thriller with Dan Stevens (2026)

Onslaught, the latest offering from director Adam Wingard, is a gonzo action horror thriller that promises to deliver a thrilling ride. With a stellar cast and a script penned by Simon Barrett, who has collaborated with Wingard on previous cult classics, this film is set to be a must-watch for horror enthusiasts. The trailer, attached to the A24 horror film Backrooms, teases a gripping story centered around a mother's fight for survival against a menacing threat. Wingard's previous works, such as The Guest and You're Next, have already established his prowess in the horror genre, and Onslaught looks to continue that tradition. The film's cast includes Adria Arjona, Dan Stevens, Drew Starkey, Michael Biehn, Reginald VelJohnson, Eric Wareheim, and Rebecca Hall, with a special appearance by Alex "Poatan" Pereira, the UFC Light Heavyweight Champion. Pereira's involvement adds an exciting element to the film, as his martial arts expertise and on-screen presence are sure to captivate audiences. The story revolves around a mother who must use her unique set of skills to protect her loved ones after a threat escapes a secret military base. Stevens plays a German scientist working on the experiments that have gone awry, while Hall's character is somehow connected to his work. Biehn portrays the leader of an elite group of mercenaries tasked with containing the threat, and VelJohnson and Wareheim play members of the trailer park community, adding depth to the narrative. The screenplay, written by Barrett, showcases his talent for crafting suspenseful and engaging stories. The production team behind Onslaught includes Aaron Ryder, Andrew Swett, Alexander Black, Wingard, and his manager Jeremy Platt, as well as Barrett and executive producers Jon Rosenberg and Natalie Sellers. With A24 handling worldwide distribution, this film is poised to become a standout in the horror genre. As the trailer reveals a gripping plot and a talented cast, Onslaught is undoubtedly a film to look forward to. The combination of Wingard's direction, Barrett's writing, and the star-studded cast promises an action-packed, thrilling experience that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats. The film's release on September 4th is highly anticipated, and with the trailer already generating buzz, Onslaught is set to be a standout horror film of the year.
Onslaught Trailer - Adam Wingard's Action Horror Thriller with Dan Stevens (2026)
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