The Oppo Find X10 Ultra is already in the works, according to a recent leak, and it promises some impressive camera upgrades. The Find X10 Ultra's telephoto camera is a key focus, with a 1/1.95-inch sensor and 50MP resolution, a significant leap from the 1/2.75-inch sensor of its predecessor, the Find X9 Ultra. This larger sensor size means the camera can capture more light, resulting in better image quality at 10x zoom. While it's still a smaller sensor than some competitors, it's a step up from the short-range telephoto sensor in the X9 Ultra, offering a more versatile zoom experience. This development is particularly intriguing, as it suggests Oppo is aiming to enhance the camera capabilities of its flagship device, potentially attracting photography enthusiasts and those seeking high-quality zoom photography. However, it's worth noting that the Find X10 Ultra is unlikely to be released this year, as Oppo recently launched the Find X9 Ultra in May. This delay could be strategic, allowing Oppo to refine the camera technology and potentially introduce innovative features, further solidifying its position in the smartphone market.
Oppo Find X10 Ultra Camera Specs Leaked: 50MP Sensor with 10x Optical Zoom (2026)
Top Articles
Keith Urban's Brother: Meet the Lifeguard Who's Proud of His Famous Sibling
Australian Super Fund Advertising Rules Change: What You Need to Know
Rana's Send-Off for Inglis: A Bit of Spice or Something More?
Latest Posts
Unveiling the Hidden Battle: Parkinson's Disease Beyond the Tremors
Iran Launches Retaliatory Strikes on Bahrain and Jordan, US Military on High Alert
Recommended Articles
- Ferrari's Revolutionary Foiling Yacht: A Self-Powered Sailing Machine
- New TMO Hub: Revolutionizing Rugby Decision-Making
- BTS V Makes History: First Korean Male Celeb with 75M Instagram Followers! 💜
- Remembering Bonnie Tyler: The Life and Legacy of a Welsh Music Icon
- MG Go Concept: The New Electric Supermini Rivaling Renault 5 & Mini Cooper - Full Review
- ICC Accuses England of Anti-Corruption Breach: Stokes Retirement Speech Sparks Controversy
- Unveiling Rain Catcher: A Psychological Thriller Unveiled
- Scheduling Tools for Students: Plan Your Semester with Confidence
- England vs India 3rd T20I Highlights: England Dominates with 125-Run Victory
- Arket Summer Fashion Haul: Timeless Scandinavian Style with Trinny Woodall
- Transfer Update: Atletico Madrid Sign Hjulmand, Milan Miss Out
- Pennsylvania's Health Premium Crisis: How Residents are Navigating Higher Costs
- Bartzokas: “We are seeing incredible transfers across the EuroLeague”
- The Crew Motorfest: Everything You Need to Know About the Switch 2 Release
- Bonnie Tyler's Legacy: Remembering the Iconic Voice Behind 'Total Eclipse of the Heart'
- Unveiling Australia's Revolutionary Artificial Protein Motor: A Step Towards Nanotechnology
- UC Reconsiders SAT Return After Faculty Complaints Over Math Skills
- Shed Seven's 'Stand Together': A Britpop Anthem for the Modern Era | New Music Review
- Explosive Diarrhea Outbreak: What You Need to Know About Cyclosporiasis
- Psychological Thriller Rain Catcher: Immerse Yourself in the Dark and Moody World of Miles
- Baltimore-Style Hot Dog: A Meaty Maryland Masterpiece Explained!
- AFL Coaching Rumours: Longmire's Future, Essendon Shortlist, and Curnow's Warning
- Mercedes' F1 Qualifying Trick: High-Stakes Risk or Game Changer?
- Clacton By-Election: Count Binface vs Nigel Farage | UK Politics Explained
- Why are workers leaving the US labor force? Experts weigh in on the mystery
- Tour de France stage 6 LIVE: Tourmalet on the menu on early visit to the Pyrenees
- Bitcoin Price Surges to $63K Despite Iran Airstrikes | Crypto Market Update
- Ukraine's Drone Strikes on Russian Oil Facilities: A Strategic Move
- Remembering Bonnie Tyler: The Voice, The Hits, and Her Legacy
- Xiaomi's Sky Nomad SUV: Transformable Interior and Smart Features
- Johnny Nelson Claims He Could 'Ruin' Prince Naseem Hamed
- Kansas City Restaurant Inspections: Moldy Food, Insects, and More
- Why Australian Kids Dream of Becoming Plumbers: The Power of Respect for Blue-Collar Jobs
- Shocking Restaurant Inspections in Kansas City: Moldy Beef, Fruit Flies, and More!
- Alfredsson's Coaching Journey: Leaving Ottawa for Career Growth
- PGA Tour: Johnson Wagner Slams TPC Craig Ranch Course, Calls for Relocation
- Kelsey Mitchell's Hot Streak: Indiana Fever's Road to Victory in Phoenix
- Spectacular Aerial Photography: Unveiling Earth's Hidden Beauty
- Iconic 80s Singer Bonnie Tyler Dies Unexpectedly at 75
- West Palm Beach Airport Renamed After Trump: What You Need to Know
- Bonnie Tyler: The Iconic Singer of 'Total Eclipse of the Heart' Dies at 75
- AI Tokens: How One Startup Learned to Spend Wisely
- Dylan Cease's Near-No-Hitter: A Historic Pitching Performance
- Hermès Couture Show: Unveiling Luxury Fashion's Newest Addition
- Alabama's Liberty Bell: A Rededication Ceremony in Montgomery
- Andy Burnham's Path to No. 10: A Labour Leadership Update
- Angus Taylor's Warning: One Nation's Economic Policies Could Break Australia
- Alfredsson's Coaching Journey: Leaving Ottawa for Career Growth
- Health Premiums on the Rise: How Pennsylvanians are Navigating the Challenge
- George Russell vs. Kimi Antonelli: Unraveling the Favoritism Debate at Mercedes
- Wimbledon 2026 Day 11: Celebrity Fashion & Tennis Highlights
- UAE's Altair Satellite Constellation: Revolutionizing Space Technology with AI
- Fitbit Air vs Pixel Watch 4: Which is the Better Fitness Tracker?
- Rain Catcher: Unveiling the Thrilling World of Voyeurism and Mystery
- Savings Month South Africa: Tips for Financial Wellness and Emergency Funds
- Zara Home's Irish Adventure: A New Chapter in Dublin
- Shed Seven's 'Stand Together': A Britpop Anthem for the Modern Era | New Music Review
- Spain Tourism Boom: 100 Million Visitors in 2026? | Mediterranean Travel Trends & Sustainable Growth
- Sony Bank's Dollar Stablecoin: What It Means for Gaming, Anime, and Crypto
- Discover the Norman Rockwell Museum: A Hidden Gem in the Berkshires
- Mercedes' Secret F1 Qualifying Trick Explained: High-Risk, High-Reward Strategy
- Moses Itauma on Tyson Fury vs Mariusz Wach: An 'Interesting' Fight
- Mike James: NBA Europe vs. EuroLeague Partnership - A Fan's Perspective
- FIFA's Legitimacy Crisis: Uncovering the Truth Behind the World Cup Drama
- Stellar ASX Debut: FDC's $1 Billion Float and Its Impact on the Sharemarket
- Will Arthur Fery's Wimbledon Victory Top Emma Raducanu's US Open Win? Tim Henman Weighs In
- Remembering Bonnie Tyler: The Life and Legacy of the 'Total Eclipse of the Heart' Singer
- India's Historic Test Focus After T20 World Cup Setback | Women's Cricket at Lord's
- Serena Williams' Comeback: Overcoming Injury for the US Open
- Franky Rizardo's Remix Withdrawal: Inside the John Summit-Pete Tong Dispute
- MLB Trade Deadline: Tarik Skubal's Future with Detroit Tigers
- Andy Burnham: The U.K.'s Next Prime Minister and His Working-Class Roots
- Spectacular Aerial Photography: Unveiling the World's Hidden Beauty
- Remembering Bonnie Tyler: The Iconic Voice of the 80s
- Harry Styles Receives Prestigious Blue Peter Gold Badge
- The Frustrating Reality of Two-Factor Authentication: A Modern Day Struggle
- Tour de France 2026: Stage 5 Fines & Disciplinary Decisions
- UFC 329: McGregor vs Holloway 2 - Full Fight Preview, Analysis & Predictions
- Starship's Revolutionary Payload System: A Game-Changer for Satellite Launches
- SpaceX Falcon 9 Makes History: 36th Launch LIVE! (July 9, 2026)
- FIFA's Legitimacy Crisis: Uncovering the Truth Behind the World Cup Drama
- FIFA's Legitimacy Crisis: Uncovering the Truth Behind the World Cup Drama
- Munster Rugby Signs Kieran Brookes & Extends Michael Ala’alatoa: Full Analysis!
- Australia's Missile Defense Test: Securing the Skies Down Under
- Alabama's Liberty Bell: A Rededication Ceremony in Montgomery
- 48 Hours of Fun in St. Thomas and Elgin County
- Man Utd Transfer News: Deadline Set for Marcus Rashford's Future, New Signings on the Way
- Alfredsson's Coaching Journey: Leaving Ottawa for Career Growth
- Travel Counsellors' Cruise Sales Soaring: £106 Million in 2023
- Remembering Bonnie Tyler: The Voice, The Hits, and Her Legacy
- Baltimore-Style Hot Dog: A Meaty Maryland Masterpiece Explained!
- The Generational Divide: What Does 'Rich' Mean to You?
- Kelsey Bennett's Major Return: Brush with Fame at The Amundi Evian Championship 2023
- Troubleshooting Access Issues: A Guide to Regaining Access to The Telegraph Website
- Hartlepool Stranded Seal Pups Need Hospital Facility
- Bonnie Tyler Dead at 75: A Legend in Music Passes Away
- The Longevity Mystery: Why Men in Remote Italy Live as Long as Women
- Why Do Soccer Players Cut Their Cleats? The Science Behind the Trend
- George Russell vs. Kimi Antonelli: Unraveling the Favoritism Debate at Mercedes
Article information
Author: Jamar Nader
Last Updated:
Views: 6210
Rating: 4.4 / 5 (55 voted)
Reviews: 94% of readers found this page helpful
Author information
Name: Jamar Nader
Birthday: 1995-02-28
Address: Apt. 536 6162 Reichel Greens, Port Zackaryside, CT 22682-9804
Phone: +9958384818317
Job: IT Representative
Hobby: Scrapbooking, Hiking, Hunting, Kite flying, Blacksmithing, Video gaming, Foraging
Introduction: My name is Jamar Nader, I am a fine, shiny, colorful, bright, nice, perfect, curious person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.