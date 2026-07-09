Oppo Find X10 Ultra Camera Specs Leaked: 50MP Sensor with 10x Optical Zoom (2026)

The Oppo Find X10 Ultra is already in the works, according to a recent leak, and it promises some impressive camera upgrades. The Find X10 Ultra's telephoto camera is a key focus, with a 1/1.95-inch sensor and 50MP resolution, a significant leap from the 1/2.75-inch sensor of its predecessor, the Find X9 Ultra. This larger sensor size means the camera can capture more light, resulting in better image quality at 10x zoom. While it's still a smaller sensor than some competitors, it's a step up from the short-range telephoto sensor in the X9 Ultra, offering a more versatile zoom experience. This development is particularly intriguing, as it suggests Oppo is aiming to enhance the camera capabilities of its flagship device, potentially attracting photography enthusiasts and those seeking high-quality zoom photography. However, it's worth noting that the Find X10 Ultra is unlikely to be released this year, as Oppo recently launched the Find X9 Ultra in May. This delay could be strategic, allowing Oppo to refine the camera technology and potentially introduce innovative features, further solidifying its position in the smartphone market.

Oppo Find X10 Ultra Camera Specs Leaked: 50MP Sensor with 10x Optical Zoom (2026)
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