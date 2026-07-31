Origin Series: Winners and Losers - Reece Walsh's Impact and NSW's Tough Choices (2026)

The 2026 State of Origin series is heating up, and with it, the debate over who's in and who's out. As the teams for Game II are announced, it's clear that some players are rising to the occasion, while others are falling short. In this article, I'll take a deep dive into the winners and losers, offering my own interpretation and commentary on the selections and their implications. From the rising stars to the veterans, I'll explore the factors that have shaped these choices and what they mean for the series ahead. So, let's get started and uncover the stories behind the selections.

The Rising Stars

Reece Walsh (QLD)

Reece Walsh is undoubtedly one of the biggest winners of the series so far. Despite an up-and-down season with the Broncos, he's found a spot on the extended bench for Queensland. His selection is a testament to his potential and the faith that Billy Slater has in him. Personally, I think Slater's decision to include Walsh is a smart one. With 10 days in camp, Slater can instil confidence in Walsh and potentially unlock his damaging attacking abilities. What makes this particularly fascinating is the possibility of Walsh being used in the halves if injury strikes. His versatility and skill set make him a valuable asset, and I believe he could be a game-changer off the bench.

Kuli Fainefeuaki (QLD)

Kuli Fainefeuaki's promotion to the interchange bench is well-deserved. His stellar year with the Dolphins has been marked by a commitment to defence and a metre-eating edge. Slater's praise for Fainefeuaki's improvement in defence is a testament to his development. I believe Fainefeuaki's selection is a strategic move, providing depth and versatility to the Queensland side. His ability to run hard and carry consistently makes him a valuable asset, and I'm excited to see how he contributes to the team's success.

Dylan Lucas (NSW)

Dylan Lucas is another rising star who has forced his way into the team. His career-best form with the Knights, coupled with his new long-term deal, has earned him a spot on the NSW squad. Lucas' selection is a recognition of his talent and potential, and I believe he could be a game-changer for the Blues. His line running, speed, and athleticism make him a formidable player, and I'm intrigued to see how he performs in the big game. One thing that immediately stands out is the potential for Lucas to slot in at half-back, where his old-school, tough style could be a dream for a playmaker.

The Veterans

Mitchell Moses (NSW)

Mitchell Moses' selection in the NSW squad is a controversial one. While he was Daley's first choice five-eighth prior to the series opener, there are concerns about his fitness and form. Moses' hamstring injury and doubts surrounding his fitness have cast a shadow over his selection. However, NSW officials are confident in his ability to perform, and I believe they are right to give him a chance. What many people don't realize is that Moses has a history of performing well in Origin, and his experience could be a valuable asset for the Blues.

The Unlucky

Stephen Crichton (NSW)

Stephen Crichton's lingering shoulder injury has ultimately cost him a spot in the NSW squad. His performance in the series opener, despite dropping the ball on multiple occasions, was a big moment for him. However, his injury concerns were too much for the coaching staff, and he was ruled out. I believe Crichton's selection would have been a strategic move, providing depth at centre. His experience and ability to perform in big games make him a valuable asset, and I'm disappointed to see him miss out.

Ezra Mam (QLD)

Ezra Mam's omission from the Queensland squad is a surprising one. His struggles with defence and consistency, coupled with a lack of form during Brisbane's five-game losing streak, have likely contributed to his exclusion. Mam's last-minute decision in the clash against the Titans also raised questions about his reliability. While he has the potential to be a handful on his day, his inconsistent form has likely cost him a spot. I believe Mam's selection would have been a risk, but one that could have paid off if he found his form consistently.

The Uncertain

Jacob Saifiti (NSW)

Jacob Saifiti's exclusion from the NSW squad is an unlucky situation. His impressive display against the Storm, scoring a try, making 26 tackles, and running for 64 metres, showed why he is arguably Newcastle's most important forward. Saifiti's leadership and ability to perform in big games make him a valuable asset. However, with Payne Haas returning and Dylan Lucas earning a call-up, there was no space for him. I believe Saifiti deserves a chance to showcase his skills, and I'm intrigued to see how he performs in the future.

The Impact

The selections for Game II have significant implications for the series ahead. Queensland's depth and versatility, coupled with Slater's strategic moves, could be a game-changer. NSW, on the other hand, faces challenges with key players' injuries and form. The rising stars' potential and the veterans' experience will play a crucial role in shaping the series' outcome. I believe the winners and losers of these selections will have a profound impact on the series, and I'm excited to see how the teams perform in the big game.

In conclusion, the 2026 State of Origin series is shaping up to be an exciting and unpredictable affair. The winners and losers of these selections will have a significant impact on the series' outcome, and I believe the rising stars and veterans will play a crucial role in shaping the series' future. As the teams prepare for Game II, I'm eager to see how they perform and how the series unfolds. From my perspective, the selections have set the stage for an unforgettable series, and I can't wait to see how it all plays out.