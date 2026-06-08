Ottawa Senators Target Mason McTavish: A Top-Six Forward Option (2026)

The Senators' Bold Move: Why Mason McTavish Could Be the Missing Piece

The NHL offseason is always a hotbed of speculation, but this year, the Ottawa Senators are turning heads with their rumored interest in Anaheim Ducks forward Mason McTavish. Personally, I think this move could be a game-changer for the Senators, but it’s not as straightforward as it seems. Let’s break it down.

The McTavish Factor: A Familiar Face with Untapped Potential

What makes McTavish particularly fascinating is his history with Senators GM Steve Staios. Staios traded for McTavish back in 2022 when he was leading the OHL’s Hamilton Bulldogs to a championship. That connection isn’t just a footnote—it’s a strategic advantage. Staios knows McTavish’s work ethic, leadership, and ceiling. In my opinion, this familiarity could streamline negotiations and give Ottawa an edge in a competitive market.

McTavish’s NHL career has been solid, if not spectacular. Four consecutive 40-point seasons, a career-high 22 goals in 2024-25, and an alternate captaincy with the Ducks all point to a player who’s reliable and still growing. But here’s the kicker: McTavish is just 23. His best years could still be ahead of him. What many people don’t realize is that players like McTavish—young, versatile, and battle-tested—are rare commodities in today’s NHL.

The Fit in Ottawa: A Puzzle Piece or a Stretch?

From my perspective, McTavish’s potential role in Ottawa is where things get intriguing. The Senators need a top-six forward, and McTavish fits that bill. But what’s more interesting is his faceoff prowess. With a career 48.6% win rate, he could provide much-needed flexibility for Dylan Cozens and the second line. If you take a step back and think about it, this isn’t just about adding a scorer—it’s about reshaping the team’s dynamics.

However, there’s a catch. McTavish’s production dipped this season, and his role in Anaheim has fluctuated. Is he a true top-six forward, or is he better suited for a middle-six role? This raises a deeper question: Are the Senators overestimating his upside? Personally, I think McTavish has the tools to thrive in Ottawa’s system, but it’s a gamble.

The Cost: What’s Ottawa Willing to Give Up?

Here’s where things get tricky. The Senators aren’t exactly swimming in assets. They’ve got draft picks—two first-rounders and four third-rounders over the next two years—but trading for a player like McTavish will require more. A detail that I find especially interesting is the 32nd-overall pick this year, which Ottawa regained after a trade scandal. That pick could be the centerpiece of a package, but it’s not enough on its own.

What this really suggests is that Ottawa might need to part with a rising prospect like Blake Montgomery. That’s a steep price for a player who’s yet to reach his full potential. In my opinion, the Senators need to tread carefully here. While McTavish could be a great addition, overpaying could hamstring their future.

The Broader Implications: A Shift in Ottawa’s Strategy

If the Senators land McTavish, it signals a shift in their approach. Instead of relying solely on homegrown talent, they’re willing to take calculated risks to accelerate their rebuild. What makes this particularly fascinating is the timing. With the NHL landscape becoming increasingly competitive, teams like Ottawa can’t afford to wait.

But here’s the thing: This move isn’t just about McTavish. It’s about what it says about the Senators’ ambition. Are they ready to compete now, or are they still building for the future? Personally, I think this is a now-or-never moment for Ottawa. If they can pair McTavish with their existing core, they could become a dark horse contender in the Eastern Conference.

Final Thoughts: A Risky Bet Worth Taking?

In the end, the McTavish pursuit is a high-stakes gamble. It’s about potential, chemistry, and timing. One thing that immediately stands out is how much this move could define Steve Staios’ tenure as GM. If it works, he’s a genius. If it doesn’t, it’s a setback.

From my perspective, the Senators should go for it. McTavish isn’t a surefire superstar, but he’s a player with the talent and character to elevate a team. What this really suggests is that Ottawa is ready to take the next step—and that’s exciting.

So, will Mason McTavish be a Senator by the start of next season? Only time will tell. But one thing’s for sure: this offseason just got a whole lot more interesting.