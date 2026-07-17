Padraig Harrington's Chipping Secrets: Perfect Contact Every Time (2026)

In the world of golf, where precision and technique reign supreme, Padraig Harrington, a two-time Open Champion and PGA Championship winner, has emerged as a master of the short game. At 54, his relentless pursuit of excellence is evident in his recent insights shared on his YouTube channel, offering a simple yet powerful tip for perfect chipping around the green. This advice, though seemingly counterintuitive, is a testament to Harrington's genius and his ability to extract power from the ground itself.

Ground Force in Chipping

Harrington's revelation revolves around the concept of ground force, a principle often associated with the full swing. However, he astutely points out that this principle can be applied to chipping as well. By pushing down into the earth during the swing, the ground provides resistance, allowing for a more powerful and controlled strike. This technique is particularly useful for generating spin and control around the green.

"They are talking about ground force in the full swing. It's getting the pressure into that left foot and pushing back up. Well, a great way of feeling that ground force for your driver is actually to do it in your chipping swing," Harrington explains. This simple drill involves pressing the ball of your foot to push yourself back up, resulting in a faster, lower, and more spun shot. It's a subtle yet effective technique that can elevate your chipping game.

Flop Shot Mastery

Harrington's expertise extends beyond chipping, as he delves into the art of the flop shot. This delicate technique requires a unique approach, and Harrington provides a simple drill to master it. By starting with a tee peg and gradually lowering the height, golfers can develop the confidence to execute the flop shot with precision.

"Now, when you're hitting a flop shot, there are different variations of a flop shot. So, I'm on a pretty tiny upslope here. It's a different flop shot if you're on a downslope," he says. The key to mastering the flop shot is to start with a tee peg and gradually lower the height, allowing golfers to develop the necessary technique and confidence.

Personal Interpretation and Commentary

Harrington's insights are not just theoretical; they are the result of a lifetime of dedication and practice. His ability to extract power from the ground in chipping is a testament to his genius. This technique, though seemingly counterintuitive, is a powerful tool for any golfer looking to improve their short game. It's a reminder that in golf, as in life, sometimes the most effective solutions are the simplest ones.

From my perspective, Harrington's emphasis on ground force in chipping is a game-changer. It's a technique that can be applied to various shots, not just chipping. This simple yet effective approach to golf is a reminder that sometimes the most powerful tools are the ones we don't expect. It's a technique that can be mastered with practice and patience, and it's a valuable addition to any golfer's repertoire.