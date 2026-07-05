Pakistan's Rapidly Growing Spy Satellite Network: A Cause for Concern? (2026)

In the ongoing geopolitical tensions between India and Pakistan, the recent surge in Pakistan's satellite launches has sparked concerns and raised questions about the country's intentions. With a focus on military applications, these launches, supported by China, have led to a constellation of satellites that can monitor Indian territory, track military movements, and provide real-time surveillance. This rapid expansion of Pakistan's space program, marked by six launches in just 16 months, has experts warning of potential military implications.

The timing of these launches is particularly intriguing. Just three days after launching PAUSAT-1, Pakistan followed up with PRSC-EO1, and within six months, PRSS-2 was launched. This accelerated pace, compared to the historical glacial progress of the program, suggests external support. The choice of orbit for these satellites, including a 38-degree inclined orbit with a high revisit rate over specific regions, further raises suspicions. This orbit is unusual for Earth-observation satellites, as it sacrifices global coverage for more frequent monitoring of a smaller geographic zone, including India and Kashmir.

The Chinese connection is also noteworthy. China's space program, while largely secretive, has advanced Earth-observation capabilities. The Yaogan satellite series, for instance, provides surveillance coverage over at least one-third of the Earth's surface, with high-resolution imagery and all-weather, day-and-night surveillance capabilities. The Gaofan and Ziyuan series can provide high-definition 3D imagery and multispectral data, further enhancing China's space-based surveillance capabilities.

The collaboration between China and Pakistan is evident, with Pakistan relying on Chinese satellite constellations and accessing BeiDou's military-grade navigation data. This partnership has allowed Pakistan to shift entirely to BeiDou for both military and civilian use, eliminating its dependence on GPS. The rapid expansion of Pakistan's space program, supported by China, has led to a constellation of satellites that can monitor Indian territory, track military movements, and provide real-time surveillance.

India's own space program has faced setbacks, with strategic satellite missions failing to reach their intended orbits. The focus on high-profile science missions like Chandrayaan and Gaganyaan may have misdirected resources away from urgent strategic requirements. The rapid advances in space capabilities and the importance of information in conflict situations have led to a call for India to enhance its own surveillance capabilities to maintain an upper hand in a war scenario.