Paper Daughter: Stop-Motion Animation Explores Chinese Immigration History (2026)

Cami Kwan's stop-motion animated short, 'Paper Daughter', is a deeply personal and poignant exploration of her family's history. The film delves into the sacrifices made by Chinese immigrants, particularly the experiences of her great-grandmother, Joy Dep Chan, who immigrated to the United States through Angel Island in 1926 by assuming another girl's identity. This article delves into the making of the film, the challenges faced by Kwan, and the powerful message it conveys to audiences.

Kwan's journey with 'Paper Daughter' began with a profound personal connection to the story. As an Asian American, she found herself grappling with her identity and the history of her family's immigration during the rise of anti-Asian hate in 2020. The concept of 'paper sons' and 'paper daughters' resonated with her, as she felt her place in America was built on the sacrifices of her ancestors. This realization sparked a transformation in her perspective, shifting guilt into appreciation and gratitude.

The production of the film was a whirlwind, completed in just seven or eight months. Kwan's background in stop-motion animation, as a co-founder of Apartment D films, proved advantageous. The film's success can be attributed to the right people and resources at the right time. Brandon Bui, a trusted friend and producer, played a pivotal role in bringing the project to life. His admiration for Kwan's storytelling and personal connection to the subject matter made him an ideal collaborator.

Researching the film was a multi-faceted process. Kwan and her team visited Angel Island, drawing from the memories of her great-aunt and the historical photographs she recognized. Footage of her grandmother and great-grandmother visiting the island in the early 2000s added a layer of emotional depth. Historical resources from the Los Angeles Public Library, including books on Chinese American history and costume design, provided valuable insights. The poems carved into the walls of Angel Island by detainees offered a rare glimpse into the experiences of those who endured the island's harsh conditions.

One of the most challenging aspects of the storytelling process was vulnerability. Kwan, accustomed to client work, had to confront the reality that every creative choice reflected her personally. This vulnerability was initially terrifying, but the support from the crew and the validation she received as a director helped her embrace the project's emotional core.

The film's impact on audiences has been profound. Despite its specific historical context, 'Paper Daughter' resonates with people from diverse backgrounds. It highlights the shared experience of immigration and the universal themes of identity, resilience, and belonging. Kwan's family has been incredibly supportive, with her cousin Amy voicing a character in the film, adding a personal touch to the narrative.

The message Kwan hopes audiences take away is profound. She encourages viewers to recognize the love and sacrifices that have shaped their lives, releasing guilt and embracing the idea that they are the recipients of acts of love. The film also emphasizes the long-standing presence of Asian Americans in the United States, highlighting their contributions to the nation's history. Kwan believes that viewing history through this lens can inspire a better future, where people understand the sacrifices made for the benefit of future generations.

In conclusion, 'Paper Daughter' is a powerful testament to the enduring impact of personal history and the transformative power of storytelling. Kwan's ability to weave a deeply personal narrative with meticulous stop-motion animation has resulted in a film that resonates with audiences worldwide. It serves as a reminder that art can transcend specific communities and connect people through shared experiences, fostering a deeper understanding of our collective past and present.