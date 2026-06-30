Paraquat and Parkinson's: Australian Experts Raise Concerns Over Chemical Regulator's Decision (2026)

The looming deadline for the paraquat decision has sparked a heated debate among Parkinson's disease experts and the Australian Pesticides and Veterinary Medicines Authority (APVMA). As the regulator prepares to make its final call, neurologists and movement disorder specialists are raising concerns about the potential link between paraquat exposure and Parkinson's disease. This controversy highlights the challenges of balancing agricultural needs with public health, especially when real-world data suggests a strong association between paraquat and Parkinson's.

The Expert Perspective

Associate Professor Wesley Thevathasan, a Parkinson's disease specialist, is among those who have submitted evidence to the APVMA. He and his colleagues argue that the regulator has ignored their input, despite the overwhelming body of research linking paraquat to Parkinson's. Thevathasan emphasizes the global consensus within his field, stating that exposure to paraquat significantly increases the risk of developing Parkinson's disease.

"Multiple epidemiological studies have shown that paraquat exposure triples the risk of Parkinson's disease," Thevathasan asserts. "This is a critical finding that the APVMA's current stance seems to overlook."

Dr. Kelly Bertram, president of the Movement Disorder Society of Australia and New Zealand, shares similar concerns. She highlights the APVMA's reluctance to engage with medical experts and the potential consequences of this disregard. Bertram notes that other countries have taken stronger action, banning paraquat entirely.

"The APVMA's approach raises questions about the weight given to real-world data and the precautionary principle," Bertram says. "We must consider the potential risks, especially when the evidence is so compelling."

The Precautionary Principle

The precautionary principle, advocated by Dr. David Blacker, a neurologist and movement disorder specialist with Parkinson's disease, suggests taking precautions even when cause-and-effect relationships are not fully established. Blacker argues that the APVMA's reliance on epidemiology alone is insufficient, given the potential harm to humans and the environment.

"The APVMA's stance may be influenced by the agricultural industry's reliance on paraquat," Blacker speculates. "However, the health and safety of the public should be the top priority."

The Agricultural Perspective

Farm groups, represented by the National Farmers' Federation (NFF), argue that paraquat is essential for managing resistant weeds. They claim that alternatives are either ineffective or impractical, especially in Australia's dry climate. Hamish McIntyre, NFF president and a broadacre farmer, emphasizes the importance of paraquat in modern farming systems.

"Paraquat is a critical tool for our industry," McIntyre states. "Without it, we risk reverting to traditional tillage methods, which are less efficient and environmentally damaging."

The International Shift

The international context has also shifted, with the US EPA re-evaluating paraquat's volatility and potential risks. The agency's recent study indicates a higher vapor pressure for paraquat, raising concerns about its impact on workers and bystanders. This development has prompted Vermont to become the first US state to ban paraquat, marking a significant departure from federal policy.

The Role of Epidemiology

The tension between clinicians and the regulator revolves around the weight given to epidemiology. While laboratory experiments are not possible with paraquat, real-world exposure data is considered compelling. Thevathasan argues that epidemiological studies consistently show a threefold increase in Parkinson's risk with paraquat exposure, a finding that mirrors the smoking-lung cancer link.

" Epidemiology provides irrefutable evidence," Thevathasan asserts. "The APVMA's stance may be influenced by its reliance on animal studies, but the human data is equally compelling."

Conclusion: A Call for Action

As the APVMA prepares to finalize its decision, the call for a precautionary approach grows louder. The experts' consensus is clear: paraquat exposure significantly increases the risk of Parkinson's disease. The regulator must consider the weight of real-world evidence and the potential harm to public health. The future of paraquat in Australia hangs in the balance, with the need for a balanced decision that respects both agricultural needs and public safety.