Paris Men’s Fashion Week Spring 2027: Emerging Brands to Watch (2026)

The Paris Men's Fashion Week Spring 2027 showcases a diverse range of emerging brands, each with its own unique story and aesthetic. From the birth of a brand during lockdown to the exploration of cultural hybridity, these designers are making waves in the fashion industry.

One notable brand is Hyacyn, founded by Tobias Ulmer, who turned his lockdown hobby of altering sneakers into a viral sensation. Ulmer's background in club culture and early electro music influences his design philosophy, focusing on cut and volume. His work plays with silhouettes, often letting a single idea carry each item through form, fabric, or fastenings. For Spring 2027, Ulmer draws inspiration from the 'punk electro avant-garde' universe, blending his youth in Berlin and New York. The brand's debut in Paris is set for June 26 at 6:26 p.m., a playful nod to Ulmer's visual sense of humor.

LAD/, founded by Ladislas Mande, offers a different perspective. Mande's six-month stay in the Democratic Republic of Congo inspired his spring 2027 collection, 'Kin La Belle'. This collection celebrates Kinshasa's sartorial pride of the 1980s, featuring soft tailoring, travel-ready silhouettes, and a palette inspired by coffee beans and fresh greens. Mande's previous career in retail and his relationship with Art Comes First have influenced his approach to fashion.

Paz, a Los Angeles-based label, takes a more enigmatic approach. Founded in silence over two years, the brand aims to create garments that are lived in, fought in, and passed down. The designer, rumored to have ties to Vetements and KidSuper, emphasizes the importance of the work standing on its own rather than the person behind it. Paz's inaugural collection, produced in Milan, blends tailoring, utility, and protective forms, with prices starting around $1,000.

Song for the Mute, founded by Melvin Tanaya and Lyna Ty, is an Australian fashion brand with a unique history. The duo met in primary school and formed a sibling-like bond, eventually launching their fashion label. Their classicism, skewed by an impish eye for finishings and textures, has gained them recognition, including Australia's National Designer of the Year award. Song for the Mute's collaborations with Adidas Originals and Birkenstock have further solidified their presence in the industry.

Rescha, founded by Charlotte Chowdhury, explores the in-between world of cultural hybridity. Chowdhury, of French and Indian descent, grew up feeling suspended between two cultures. Her brand embraces the notion that fabric is her first language, combining vivid Indian textiles with French craftsmanship. The hybrid aesthetic of Rescha blurs the lines between East and West, masculine and feminine, and is inspired by figures like fabric historian Krishna Riboud.

These emerging brands showcase the diverse narratives and aesthetics that are shaping the fashion industry. From personal hobbies to cultural exploration, these designers are making their mark, offering unique perspectives and challenging traditional fashion norms.