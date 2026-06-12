Patriots OTA observations: A.J. Brown appears, Drake Maye shines, starter leaves early (2026)

The New England Patriots' Organized Team Activities (OTAs) have provided an intriguing glimpse into the team's potential, with several standout performances and strategic insights. While the focus was on the new wide receiver A.J. Brown, it was quarterback Drake Maye and tight end Hunter Henry who truly stole the show. Maye's improved poise and accuracy, coupled with Henry's reliable catching, offer a promising glimpse into the Patriots' offensive capabilities. However, the practice also highlighted the team's depth concerns, particularly at the offensive line and linebacker positions. The absence of key players and the emergence of backup players like defensive tackle Leonard Taylor III underscore the need for strategic roster management and player development. The Patriots' upcoming minicamp and joint practices with the Colts and Eagles will be crucial in assessing the team's progress and addressing any remaining weaknesses. Overall, the OTAs have provided a fascinating insight into the Patriots' potential, with a mix of promising performances and areas for improvement.