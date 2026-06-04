Paul Finebaum's Take: The Impact of College Football Playoff Expansion (2026)

Paul Finebaum's recent comments on college football's expanded playoff format have sparked an intriguing debate. While the sport has embraced the 12-team playoff as a progressive step, Finebaum argues that the coverage surrounding it has become a problem. He believes that the media's focus on propping up teams based on their playoff appearances is 'stupid' and distracts from the sport's core value.

In my opinion, Finebaum's critique hits a nerve. The media's role in shaping public perception is crucial, and when it veers into hyperbole, it can undermine the integrity of the sport. The idea that a team's success is solely defined by its playoff appearance is a dangerous notion, as it can lead to a culture of entitlement and complacency. What makes this particularly fascinating is the contrast between the media's enthusiasm and the actual impact of the expanded playoff format. While the 12-team playoff has provided more teams with a chance to compete, the media's coverage often overshadows the regular season, which is where the real drama and competition unfold.

One thing that immediately stands out is the media's tendency to celebrate first-round exits as 'successes'. This raises a deeper question: are we celebrating the process or the outcome? In my view, the media's obsession with playoff appearances can lead to a superficial understanding of the sport, as it prioritizes spectacle over substance. The expanded playoff format may have provided more teams with a chance to compete, but it has also created a new set of challenges for the media to navigate.

From my perspective, the media's coverage of college football needs to strike a balance between celebrating the sport's growth and maintaining a critical eye. The expanded playoff format is an exciting development, but it should not be the sole focus of the media's coverage. The regular season is where the real story of college football unfolds, and the media must ensure that it receives the attention it deserves. The CFP committee's decision on the format for 2027 will be crucial in determining the future of the sport, and the media's role in shaping public perception will be pivotal in that process.