Pauline Hanson: 'I've Walked in Ben Roberts-Smith's Shoes' (2026)

In a surprising turn of events, Pauline Hanson, the controversial Australian politician, has found herself in an unusual position of empathy. She has expressed her understanding of the challenges faced by Ben Roberts-Smith, the former SAS corporal accused of war crimes in Afghanistan. While her support for Roberts-Smith has been well-documented, Hanson's personal connection to his situation adds a new layer of complexity to the ongoing debate.

Hanson, known for her outspoken views, shared a personal revelation during a recent event in Brisbane. She claimed to have walked in Roberts-Smith's shoes, referring to her own experience facing criminal charges for electoral fraud in 2003. This revelation is intriguing, as it showcases Hanson's ability to connect with the struggles of others, even those who find themselves on the wrong side of the law.

However, Hanson's support for Roberts-Smith goes beyond mere empathy. She has been a vocal advocate, defending his innocence and questioning the fairness of the legal process. In her words, 'I’ve been in Ben Roberts-Smith's shoes, as far as facing a criminal trial. I’ve been there, and it’s a distressing time, and especially when you know you’re innocent.' This statement highlights Hanson's belief in Roberts-Smith's innocence and her desire to provide moral support.

The question arises: why is Hanson's support for Roberts-Smith significant? Firstly, it showcases her ability to offer a unique perspective, drawing from her own experiences to understand the emotional toll of legal battles. This personal connection adds credibility to her advocacy, as she can speak from a place of relative understanding. Secondly, it raises questions about the nature of justice and the impact of public opinion on legal proceedings.

Hanson's stance also prompts a deeper reflection on the role of politicians in legal matters. Should they intervene on behalf of individuals facing serious charges? Or is it better to maintain a distance, allowing the legal system to run its course? These are complex questions, and Hanson's involvement invites a much-needed discussion.

Furthermore, Hanson's support for Roberts-Smith has implications for the future of Australian politics. As One Nation gains popularity, her actions and statements carry weight. Her willingness to defend Roberts-Smith could be seen as a strategic move to appeal to a specific demographic, or it could be a genuine display of solidarity. Either way, it adds an intriguing layer to the political landscape.

In conclusion, Pauline Hanson's revelation of walking in Ben Roberts-Smith's shoes is a fascinating development. It showcases her ability to connect with others' struggles and adds a personal dimension to her advocacy. This incident invites a broader discussion on the role of politicians in legal matters and the impact of public opinion on justice. As Hanson continues to navigate the political arena, her actions and statements will undoubtedly shape the narrative surrounding Roberts-Smith's case and the future of Australian politics.