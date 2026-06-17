Pauline Hanson's 'Evict' Policy: Confusion and Chaos in Australian Politics (2026)

Pauline Hanson's housing policy proposal has sparked intense debate, revealing a chaotic and ill-conceived approach to a complex issue. The idea of forcing foreign property owners to sell their Australian assets or face repossession is not only impractical but also raises serious ethical concerns. The Employment Minister, Amanda Rishworth, highlights the confusion within One Nation's ranks, with even Barnaby Joyce struggling to provide coherent answers. This indicates a lack of thorough planning and a disregard for the practical implications of such a drastic measure.

The policy's sudden backtracking on permanent residents further exposes the haphazard nature of One Nation's decision-making. The shadow treasurer, Tim Wilson, accurately describes the proposal as 'violent' and 'distressing', emphasizing the harm it would inflict on law-abiding citizens. The Coalition's own stance on welfare cuts for permanent residents, while controversial, at least maintains a degree of consistency and fairness.

The confusion surrounding One Nation's policy is not surprising, given the party's history of making up rules as they go along. The failure to provide costings and clear details showcases a lack of transparency and accountability. This approach undermines their credibility and suggests a party more focused on headlines than substantive solutions.

The broader context of the housing market and the role of foreign investment is crucial. While addressing foreign ownership is a valid concern, the proposed solution is extreme and potentially counterproductive. It could drive down property values and create a hostile environment for legitimate investors. The government's responsibility is to balance the interests of all stakeholders, not to engage in a 'violent' policy that lacks a clear strategy.

In my opinion, One Nation's housing policy is a dangerous distraction from the real issues affecting Australians. It reflects a party struggling to find its footing and a government that needs to prioritize stability and long-term solutions over sensationalism. The public deserves better than this chaotic and ill-thought-out approach to a critical aspect of their lives.

Pauline Hanson's 'Evict' Policy: Confusion and Chaos in Australian Politics (2026)
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