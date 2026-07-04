Pedro Acosta: Should MotoGP Bring Back Front Start Devices? | MotoGP Safety Debate (2026)

The world of MotoGP has been abuzz with a recent decision that has sparked debate among riders and fans alike. The ban on front start devices, implemented to enhance safety at the first turns of races, has divided opinions and prompted a call for reconsideration. In this article, we delve into the intriguing perspectives surrounding this controversial move.

The Start Device Debate

The MotoGP community witnessed a unique experiment during the Czech MotoGP at Brno, where riders practiced starts without front start devices. This trial run aimed to assess the feasibility of a mid-season ban, a decision that has since been implemented at the Dutch MotoGP in Assen. The motivation behind this ban is clear: to improve safety after a series of high-profile incidents, including the unfortunate injury sustained by Johann Zarco at the Catalan Grand Prix.

However, the response to this ban has been mixed, with riders expressing contrasting views. Some believe that the absence of front start devices enhances safety by providing better braking control, while others, like Pedro Acosta, argue that it increases the risk of wheelies and front wheel lock-ups.

Acosta's Perspective

Pedro Acosta, a rider with Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, has been vocal about his concerns. He believes that the ban has made starts more dangerous, as it's easier for riders to wheelie and get stuck in the middle of the track. In his opinion, the solution lies in either reverting the ban or reintroducing front start devices to ensure safer starts.

Acosta's comments highlight a crucial aspect of racing: the delicate balance between performance and safety. While some riders adapt to the new rules, others, like Acosta, argue that the changes have unintended consequences that may compromise safety further.

Contrasting Opinions

Fabio Quartararo, a rider with Yamaha, holds a different view, feeling that starts without front devices are manageable. On the other hand, Marco Bezzecchi prefers to reserve judgment until after the race, recognizing the significance of experience in such matters.

This diversity of opinions reflects the complexity of MotoGP racing and the challenges riders face in adapting to rule changes. It also underscores the importance of ongoing dialogue and evaluation to ensure that safety measures are effective and well-received by the racing community.

A Broader Perspective

The front start device ban and the subsequent debate raise important questions about the evolution of MotoGP racing. As the sport continues to prioritize safety, it must also consider the impact of rule changes on rider performance and the overall excitement of the sport. Finding the right balance between safety and spectacle is a delicate task, and it's one that requires constant evaluation and adaptation.

In my opinion, the MotoGP community should embrace these discussions as an opportunity for growth and improvement. By engaging in open dialogue and considering diverse perspectives, the sport can continue to evolve in a way that benefits both riders and fans alike. After all, the thrill of MotoGP lies not only in the speed and skill of the riders but also in the ongoing development and innovation that push the boundaries of motorcycle racing.

So, while the front start device ban remains a topic of debate, it also serves as a reminder of the sport's commitment to progress and safety. As we await further developments, let's appreciate the complexity and passion that make MotoGP such a captivating sport.