Penguins Goalie Dilemma: Skinner, Silovs, or Murashov? | 2026-27 NHL Season Preview (2026)

The Pittsburgh Penguins are facing a crucial decision regarding their goaltending for the 2026-27 season. With both NHL goaltenders who finished the past season not under contract, the team is left with a few options. One option is Stuart Skinner, who had a strong performance in the latter half of the season, but may be too expensive to retain. Another option is Arturs Silovs, a pending restricted free agent who had a strong playoff run, but may not be the most attractive stat line. The third option is Sergei Murashov, a young prospect who has been developing well in the AHL and is set to become a restricted free agent after the upcoming season. The Penguins must decide whether to trade Silovs' rights while his value is high, let Skinner go to free agency and re-sign Silovs for less money, or keep Skinner and extend his contract. Kyle Dubas, the team's general manager, has a lot of cap space and a promising goalie room, but must carefully navigate these options to build a competitive team for the future.