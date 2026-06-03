Perth's Wine Tour: North Fremantle's Cellar Experience on the Road (2026)

In the face of adversity, the entrepreneurial spirit shines brightest. This is the story of Old Bridge Cellars, a family-owned bottle shop in North Fremantle, and their innovative response to the challenges posed by the recent bridge closure. While the closure has undoubtedly impacted foot traffic, the business has taken a proactive approach, leveraging the situation to create something truly unique and exciting.

Old Bridge Cellars, led by owner Jay Beeson, has partnered with Sneakers & Jeans to launch a dynamic dining series, 'Old Bridge Cellars on Tour'. This initiative is a testament to the business's resilience and creativity. By collaborating with Sneakers & Jeans, they are not only adapting to the circumstances but also enhancing their offerings and creating a memorable experience for their customers.

The tour, which kicked off with an event at Underground whisky bar Varnish on King, is a celebration of unique American wines and curated four-course menus. The event, on June 17, will feature wines like the Bonny Doon 'Picpoul' Vermentino 2024 and the Lapis Luna Chardonnay 2024, many of which are making their Australian debut. This is a fascinating development, as it showcases the business's commitment to bringing something new and exciting to the Perth wine scene.

The partnership with Sneakers & Jeans is a strategic move, leveraging the hospitality group's expertise and network. By collaborating with them