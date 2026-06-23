PFL Signs Top Bantamweight Fighter Daniel Marcos: A New Chapter Begins (2026)

The world of mixed martial arts (MMA) is abuzz with the news of Daniel Marcos' latest move. The 33-year-old Peruvian bantamweight has signed with the Professional Fighters League (PFL), marking a new chapter in his illustrious career. This comes as a surprise to many, given his recent release from the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), where he had been a prominent figure. Marcos' journey in the UFC was nothing short of remarkable, boasting a 5-1 record with one no contest. His last performance was a standout moment, securing a second-round submission victory against Miles Johns at UFC Fight Night 264 in November. This success streak includes notable wins over Saimon Oliveira, Davey Grant, John Castaneda, and Adrian Yanez. With just one loss in 20 professional fights, Marcos has established himself as a force to be reckoned with in the bantamweight division.

What makes Marcos' transition to the PFL even more intriguing is his choice of promotion. The PFL, known for its innovative approach to MMA, has been steadily gaining traction. While the exact date of his debut remains undisclosed, Marcos' statement on social media hints at a strategic move. He expressed gratitude for the opportunity, crediting the PFL and his coach, Jason House, for making it possible. The phrase 'discipline, pressure, and violence' in his message is a subtle nod to his fighting style, suggesting a continuation of his aggressive approach. This signing is a testament to Marcos' enduring appeal and his ability to adapt to new challenges.

The PFL's upcoming event in San Diego, set for June 27, is expected to showcase some of the top talent in the organization. With Marcos' addition, the card is sure to attract a lot of attention. His presence will undoubtedly elevate the excitement, especially given his recent success in the UFC. The question now is how this move will impact his future performances and whether he will continue to dominate in the new league. Only time will tell, but one thing is certain: Daniel Marcos is a fighter who knows how to make a statement, and his journey in the PFL is set to be a captivating one.