Phil Steele's South Carolina Football Prediction: 'I've Put Them on My Most Improved List' (2026)

Phil Steele's bullish outlook on South Carolina's football prospects is a clear sign that the season is upon us. Steele's recent appearance on 107.5 The Game highlights his optimism, particularly regarding the team's defensive improvements and the potential for a bounce-back year. Steele's analysis is a mix of factual insights and personal commentary, offering a comprehensive perspective on the team's strengths and weaknesses.

Steele's 'most improved list' inclusion of South Carolina is based on a combination of factors. The team's defensive front seven, which Steele believes was a weakness last year, has been bolstered by experienced players. The linebacker corps, in particular, is seen as a strength, with players like LaNorris Sellers returning to form. The offensive line, which struggled with injuries and coach turnover last year, has been strengthened by the addition of seven full-time starters, including experienced transfers.

Steele's close attention to detail is evident in his analysis of South Carolina's close games. He emphasizes the importance of turnovers and close wins, suggesting that the team's ability to improve in these areas will significantly impact their overall performance. The offensive line's health and cohesion, as well as the linebacker corps and quarterback's performance, are identified as key factors in winning close games.

The article also delves into the potential surprise teams in the SEC, with Steele naming Alabama and Tennessee as his top picks. He highlights the importance of defensive improvements and quarterback play in Tennessee's success, drawing parallels to other teams that have achieved success with young quarterbacks. Clemson is also discussed, with Steele praising the team's schedule and potential for a return to competitiveness in the ACC.

In contrast, Steele identifies LSU as a team that may struggle this season. He attributes this to a nearly rebuilt team with very little returning from last year. The article concludes with a humorous anecdote about a coach who predicted his team's struggles in a five-year plan, emphasizing the importance of patience and strategic planning in building a successful football program.