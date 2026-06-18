Philadelphia Flyers Sign Ilya Pautov: Breaking Down the 2024 NHL Draft Pick's Entry-Level Contract (2026)

The Philadelphia Flyers have made a strategic move by signing Ilya Pautov to an entry-level contract, marking a significant addition to their 2024 draft class. This decision, as General Manager Daniel Briere explains, is a calculated step towards bolstering the team's future prospects. Pautov, a 20-year-old forward from Novosibirsk, Russia, brings a wealth of talent and potential to the Flyers' organization.

What makes Pautov's signing particularly intriguing is his impressive performance in the MHL and VHL. During the 2025-26 season, he split his time between Krasnaya Armiya Moskva and Zvezda Moskva, showcasing his versatility and adaptability. In 30 games with Krasnaya Armiya, Pautov ranked third on the team in points per game, with 23 points (10 goals and 13 assists). His playoff performance was equally impressive, contributing 10 points in nine games, the second-highest total on the team.

Pautov's success in the MHL is a testament to his skill and dedication. In his three full seasons with Krasnaya Armiya, he has averaged at least 0.77 points per game, with a standout 2023-24 campaign where he led the team in assists and ranked second in points. This consistency and leadership at a young age are qualities that the Flyers value highly.

The Flyers' decision to sign Pautov is a strategic move, as it allows them to develop a player with a strong foundation in the Russian league system. Prior to joining Krasnaya Armiya, Pautov honed his skills in the CSKA Moskva system, playing at various under-age levels. This development path has likely contributed to his well-rounded approach to the game.

From my perspective, the Flyers' signing of Pautov is a smart move that adds depth to their forward group and provides an opportunity for long-term development. His performance in the Russian leagues and the potential for growth make him a valuable asset. As the Flyers continue to build their roster, Pautov's presence could be a key factor in their success, especially if he continues to develop at this rate.

In my opinion, the Flyers have made a wise choice by signing Pautov, and his impact on the team's future could be significant. With his talent and potential, he has the makings of a valuable contributor, and his development in the NHL could be a fascinating journey to follow.