The battle between the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and ABC is heating up, with the Philadelphia-based station 6abc joining the fray. The station is urging its viewers to submit comments to the FCC, claiming the agency is threatening to take the station off the air. This comes as the FCC conducts an early review of ABC stations' licenses, citing an investigation into potential violations of federal nondiscrimination laws. The review was sparked by President Donald Trump's call for ABC to fire Jimmy Kimmel, following a joke about the first lady, Melania Trump. The FCC's scrutiny extends to ABC's 'The View', which is under investigation for possible violations of the 'equal time' rule, requiring broadcasters to provide equal time to political candidates. ABC has accused the FCC of attempting to 'chill critical free speech', while the FCC's lone Democrat commissioner, Anna M. Gomez, has alleged that Disney, ABC's parent company, is the target of a 'sustained, coordinated campaign of censorship and control'. This complex situation raises questions about the balance between free speech and equal representation, and the role of regulatory bodies in the media landscape. As 6abc joins the chorus, the public's voice becomes crucial in shaping the outcome of this high-stakes dispute.
Philadelphia's 6abc Under Threat? FCC License Review Explained (2026)
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