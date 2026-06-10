Phillies Notes: Realmuto, Miller (2026)

The Phillies' recent game against the Dodgers saw J.T. Realmuto, their star catcher, exit early due to a wrist injury. Realmuto, who has been struggling at the plate this season, was hit by a pitch in the third inning, causing him to leave the game. Manager Don Mattingly confirmed that Realmuto was sore and couldn't perform his usual duties, but assured fans that he would be okay, as X-rays came back negative. This incident highlights the challenges faced by the Phillies' catching position, with Realmuto's performance and health being a concern. The team's recent struggles extend to their infield prospects, particularly Aidan Miller, who has been sidelined with back pain throughout the season. Miller, once a top prospect, has had to deal with recurring back issues, raising questions about his long-term health and potential impact on his career. The Phillies' cautious approach to Miller's recovery is evident, as they want to ensure he is fully fit for the rest of his career. This situation underscores the importance of player health and the delicate balance between pushing prospects and allowing them to heal properly. The Phillies' catching situation and the future of their infield prospects are areas of focus as the season progresses, with the team's performance and player health being key factors in their success.