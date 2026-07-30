Phish Syracuse 2023: Weather Challenges & Setlist Breakdown | Post-1997 Jams (2026)

Phish's return to Syracuse brought an unexpected twist to their summer tour, with a unique set list and an early finish due to weather. The band's hometown drummer, Jon Fishman, was treated to a special performance, as Phish showcased their improvisational prowess and extended songs beyond their usual lengths.

The first set was a seamless journey, with an exploratory vibe that took the audience on a musical adventure. From the opening "Turtle in the Clouds" to the closing "Ghost," the band created an almost continuous flow of music, with each song blending into the next. This set felt like a true reflection of Phish's summer spirit, where they've been pushing the boundaries of their jams and exploring new musical territories.

The second set continued this trend, with an even more immersive experience. The Vermont Quartet delivered a seamless suite of songs, with a standout performance of "Sand" and a meaningful rendition of "What's the Use?" from their album "The Siket Disc." The highlight of this set was undoubtedly the jam segment in "Blaze On," where guitarist Trey Anastasio addressed the crowd, explaining the early finish due to weather. This rare occurrence added an element of surprise and intimacy to the show, as the band chose to maximize their time on stage rather than opt for an encore.

What makes this Phish performance particularly fascinating is the band's decision to largely shy away from their mid-'90s tunes. As they gear up for a five-night thematic run at Madison Square Garden, celebrating their 92-96th appearances, one would expect a heavy focus on their impactful years. However, Phish chose to showcase their versatility and evolution, playing mostly songs debuted after 1997. This decision adds a layer of intrigue and showcases the band's ability to adapt and create new musical narratives.

In my opinion, Phish's performance in Syracuse was a testament to their artistic freedom and willingness to experiment. By embracing the unexpected and pushing the boundaries of their music, they continue to captivate and surprise their audience. This show, with its unique set list and early finish, will undoubtedly go down in Phish lore as a memorable and intimate experience. It raises the question: what other surprises do they have in store for their upcoming Madison Square Garden run? One thing is certain: Phish's ability to adapt and innovate keeps their live performances fresh and exciting, ensuring their legacy as one of the most dynamic and improvisational bands in music today.