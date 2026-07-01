Pirates GM Ben Cherington: 'We Know We’re Capable' of Turning Around Pitching Staff | MLB Analysis (2026)

The Pirates' pitching staff has been a source of concern for General Manager Ben Cherington, who acknowledges the team's struggles despite their efforts. Cherington remains optimistic, attributing the inconsistent performance to a combination of factors, including a lack of consistency in run prevention and a touch of bad luck. He emphasizes the team's potential, citing their ability to prevent runs as a key area for improvement.

One notable statistic is the Pirates' performance with runners on base versus when the bases are empty. With runners on, they allow an OPS of .782, ranking ninth-highest in the MLB. Conversely, when the bases are empty, their pitchers have a .627 OPS, which is the second-lowest in the league. Cherington acknowledges that they are being outperformed with runners on base and stresses the importance of focusing on controllable aspects of their preparation, game-calling, and execution.

The Pirates' ERA of 4.22, ranking 18th in the MLB, further underscores the team's challenges. While Paul Skenes has been a bright spot, striking out 10 in six innings on Sunday, Mitch Keller's ERA of 5.14 is a cause for concern. Cherington also highlights the progress of Bubba Chandler, whose ERA has improved from 6.6 walks per nine innings in his first nine starts to 3.5 in his past five.

Cherington's optimism extends to the team's ability to address their pitching concerns. He believes that the solution lies within the organization and expresses confidence in the staff's efforts. He also mentions the possibility of acquiring additional talent to bolster the pitching depth, indicating a proactive approach to improving the team's performance.

The article also touches on specific player situations, such as Oneil Cruz's injury, Wilber Dotel's strain, and Konnor Griffin's recovery. Cherington provides insights into the management of these situations, emphasizing the importance of addressing injuries and managing player health to ensure a strong finish to the season.

In summary, Cherington's comments reflect a balanced perspective, acknowledging the team's challenges while maintaining a positive outlook. He emphasizes the importance of consistency, effort, and a proactive approach to addressing the pitching staff's shortcomings. As the Pirates navigate their season, Cherington's leadership and strategic thinking will be crucial in guiding the team towards a more successful outcome.