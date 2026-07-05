Pirates' Trade Rumors: Prospects and Draft Picks on the Table (2026)

The Pittsburgh Pirates, with their eyes on ending a lengthy playoff drought, are taking an aggressive approach to the trade market. With a competitive record and a desire to bolster their roster, the team is considering trading their valuable Competitive Balance Round (CBR) draft pick, a move that could significantly impact their future.

The Pirates' Trade Strategy

The Pirates, who haven't had a winning season since 2018 and haven't made the playoffs since 2015, are in a unique position. They have a solid record this season, but their bullpen is a glaring weakness. The team's relief corps, led by Gregory Soto and Evan Sisk, has been inconsistent, ranking 20th in the league with a 4.46 ERA. This has put a strain on their young starters, who haven't yet completed a full Major League season.

The Value of the CBR Pick

The CBR pick is a valuable asset for smaller-market teams like the Pirates. These picks, allocated to teams based on revenue and market size, can be used to bring in much-needed young talent. However, the Pirates are considering trading this pick, a move that could bring in more established players to address their immediate needs.

Trading Trends and Risks

The CBR picks have been used in trades for relievers in the past, with varying degrees of success. The Rays, for instance, acquired Bryan Baker for the 37th overall pick last year, and Baker has thrived as Tampa's closer. On the other hand, the Royals' trade of the 39th pick and prospect Cayden Wallace for Hunter Harvey in 2024 resulted in limited returns due to Harvey's injury struggles.

The Pirates' Target

The Pirates are likely eyeing relievers with additional contractual control, which means they're not just looking for short-term rentals. One potential trade target could be the Rockies' Antonio Senzatela, a player on a rebuilding team who could be a good fit for the Pirates' needs.

A Balancing Act

Trading the CBR pick is a risky move, but it could pay off if the Pirates can land the right player. The team needs to carefully evaluate the market and make a strategic decision. With the draft beginning on July 11, the Pirates have some time to assess their options and decide if trading their valuable pick is the right move to enhance their chances of ending their playoff drought.