Pittsburgh Steelers Sign Levi Wentz: A Hometown Hero Returns (2026)

The Pittsburgh Steelers are making waves in the NFL with a series of strategic roster moves. The team has signed wide receiver Levi Wentz, a homecoming for the Pittsburgh native, who played at Pine-Richland High School. Wentz's journey began at Old Dominion and Albany, but it was at Kansas that he made a name for himself, catching 16 passes for 258 yards and two touchdowns. His physical playing style earned him the nickname 'Bouncer' from coaches, a trait that could be a perfect fit for the Steelers.

However, the Steelers' moves go beyond just signing Wentz. They have also released linebacker Daylan Carnell and punter Aidan Laros, making room for new talent. Carnell's switch from safety to linebacker didn't pan out, and Laros' short stint with the team didn't impress. These releases create financial flexibility, with Carnell's waiver generating $3,334 in dead money, and Laros' release saving $1,666 against the 2026 cap.

The Steelers' roster is now leaner, with just one punter, Cameron Johnston, on the books. However, the team is expected to add another punter before training camp, indicating a continued focus on depth and versatility. With one available roster spot, the Steelers are likely to be active in the coming weeks, especially with the addition of wide receiver Joaquin Davis and the contract extensions for EDGE Nick Herbig and TE Darnell Washington.

These moves reflect the Steelers' commitment to strategic roster management, a key aspect of their success in the NFL. The team's ability to adapt and make calculated decisions is a testament to their front office's expertise. As the season progresses, fans can expect more exciting changes as the Steelers continue to build a competitive roster.