PM Modi's Superfood Secret: Makhana's Amazing Health Benefits (2026)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dietary habits have been a subject of interest, especially his preference for a superfood that he consumes regularly. In a recent revelation, Modi shared that he eats a specific superfood, Makhana, an astonishing 300 days out of 365. This surprising frequency highlights Modi's commitment to a healthy lifestyle, even at his advanced age of 75. But what makes Makhana so special, and how can it be incorporated into our daily diets? This article delves into the benefits of Makhana and explores creative ways to include it in your meals and snacks.

The Superfood: Makhana

Makhana, also known as foxnut or Euryale Fox, is derived from the seeds of the Euryale ferox plant, a type of water lily primarily found in India and China. Its nutritional value has made it a popular snack, despite its relatively high price. Interestingly, 90% of the world's Makhana production comes from Bihar, India, and the region's Makhana was granted a Geographical Indication (GI) tag in 2022, recognizing its unique quality and origin.

Nutritional Benefits

Makhana is a true superfood, packed with essential nutrients. It is an excellent source of protein, crucial for muscle repair and growth. Additionally, it provides a good amount of fiber, which aids digestion, and contains vital minerals like magnesium, potassium, phosphorus, and calcium. Makhana is also low in calories and fat, making it a guilt-free snack option. Its low cholesterol and sodium content contribute to heart health, and the high potassium levels help regulate blood pressure. Moreover, Makhana's fiber content supports better digestion and its calcium content strengthens bones and teeth.

Makhana's Antioxidant Power

One of the most fascinating aspects of Makhana is its rich antioxidant content. Antioxidants are known to combat signs of aging, such as wrinkles and fine lines, by promoting collagen production and keeping the skin youthful and radiant. This makes Makhana a valuable addition to any skincare routine.

Incorporating Makhana into Your Diet

Makhana's versatility allows for various culinary creations. Here are some unique and delicious ways to include Makhana in your daily meals and snacks:

Spicy Roasted Makhana : Toss Makhana with spices and roast it until crispy for a crunchy, savory snack.

: Toss Makhana with spices and roast it until crispy for a crunchy, savory snack. Makhana Dosa : Soak and blend Makhana with flattened rice, salt, and soda to create a unique dosa recipe.

: Soak and blend Makhana with flattened rice, salt, and soda to create a unique dosa recipe. Makhana Kheer : Boil milk and add roasted Makhana, along with saffron, nuts, and sugar, for a delicious and nutritious dessert.

: Boil milk and add roasted Makhana, along with saffron, nuts, and sugar, for a delicious and nutritious dessert. Makhana Chivda : Mix Makhana with roasted peanuts, curry leaves, and spices to make a crunchy chivda.

: Mix Makhana with roasted peanuts, curry leaves, and spices to make a crunchy chivda. Makhana Raita : Top Makhana with yogurt and spices for a refreshing and healthy snack.

: Top Makhana with yogurt and spices for a refreshing and healthy snack. Makhana Bhel: Create a flavorful bhel-style snack by mixing Makhana with onions, tomatoes, and chutneys.

Personal Thoughts

What makes Makhana particularly fascinating is its ability to combine nutritional value with culinary creativity. It's a testament to the fact that healthy eating doesn't have to be boring. By incorporating Makhana into our diets, we can enjoy a variety of delicious dishes while reaping the benefits of this superfood. Personally, I find it inspiring that a simple snack can have such profound health benefits and be so versatile in the kitchen.

In conclusion, Prime Minister Modi's choice of Makhana as a regular part of his diet highlights the importance of incorporating superfoods into our lives. Makhana's nutritional profile and culinary versatility make it an excellent addition to any diet, offering both health benefits and a delightful culinary experience.