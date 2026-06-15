Pokemon Company Bans Graded Slabs & Japanese Center Products at Events (2026)

The Pokémon Trading Card Game (TCG) is undergoing a significant shift, and it's all about curbing the influence of the 'investor bro' culture. The Pokémon Company International (TPCi) has recently implemented a series of restrictions on what vendors can sell at its events, including the NAIC and Worlds. These changes are a clear attempt to distance the company from the monetary side of the hobby, which has become increasingly associated with high-end graded slabs and expensive Japanese Pokémon Center products.

One of the most notable changes is the ban on selling graded slabs at events. This decision comes as no surprise, given the recent surge in the popularity of these slabs among investors and speculators. The 'investor bro' culture, characterized by the buying and selling of rare and valuable cards, has become a point of contention for TPCi. By prohibiting the sale of graded slabs, the company is taking a stand against this aspect of the hobby, which it views as distracting from the core values of the franchise.

The restriction on selling items over $1,000 or most products from the Japanese Pokémon Center is another significant change. This move is likely aimed at preventing the reselling of Japanese products at international events, where they are often marked up in price. It's a clever strategy, but it also raises questions about the accessibility of Pokémon products for international fans.

These changes are not without precedent. In 2024, TPCi warned hobby stores against selling League promos and materials, which are provided by the company for free. This suggests that the company is becoming increasingly vigilant about controlling the distribution and resale of its products. It's a strategy that could have far-reaching implications for the future of the Pokémon TCG.

The decision to ban graded slabs and restrict the sale of Japanese products is a bold move by TPCi. It's a clear indication that the company is taking a more proactive approach to managing the hobby's culture and values. While some may see this as a necessary step to protect the integrity of the franchise, others may view it as a restriction on the freedom of collectors and investors. Either way, it's a significant development that will shape the future of the Pokémon TCG.

Personally, I think TPCi is making a wise move by distancing itself from the 'investor bro' culture. While the monetary side of the hobby may be lucrative, it can also be off-putting for casual collectors and fans of the franchise. By focusing on the core values of the Pokémon universe, TPCi is ensuring that the TCG remains accessible and enjoyable for a wide range of players. What makes this particularly fascinating is the company's ability to balance the interests of investors and casual collectors, while also maintaining the integrity of the franchise. In my opinion, this is a smart strategy that will help to sustain the long-term health of the Pokémon TCG.