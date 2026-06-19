Prakash Padukone on Granddaughter Dua: A Heartwarming Interview (2026)

The world of sports and showbiz collide as Prakash Padukone, a legendary badminton player, reflects on the joys of being a grandfather. In a heartwarming interview, Padukone opens up about his granddaughter Dua, the child of actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. He shares his unique perspective on parenting, having experienced the challenges of a demanding career and now relishing the rewards of being a grandparent.

A Different Kind of Feeling

Padukone, who recently celebrated his 70th birthday, reveals the profound impact of becoming a grandfather. He humorously recalls his earlier days, wondering why grandparents were so overprotective of their grandchildren. But now, he understands all too well. This newfound connection has brought a sense of fulfillment and a different kind of joy that he never anticipated.

Praising the Parents

The badminton icon praises Deepika and Ranveer for their dedication to raising Dua. He acknowledges Deepika's significant role while also highlighting Ranveer's contributions when he's not working. This balanced approach to parenting is a testament to the couple's commitment to their child's development.

Reliving Missed Moments

Padukone's professional commitments during his playing days often kept him away from home, affecting his involvement in his daughters' upbringing. However, witnessing Dua's growth has become a way for him to relive those missed moments. He now appreciates the little details, noticing every new development in her life.

Creating Memorable Experiences

Padukone and his wife, Ujjala, make sure Dua's visits to Bengaluru are filled with unique experiences. They prioritize her privacy, taking her on the Metro, to Cubbon Park, and even in an auto-rickshaw. These adventures contribute to Dua's confidence and curiosity, as Padukone believes traveling from a young age has been instrumental in her development.

A Curious and Outgoing Personality

Dua's outgoing nature and growing interests are a source of joy for her grandparents. She enjoys padel, often visits the nearby padel court, and loves trains, especially those at Camp station. Her friendly demeanor and ability to greet everyone reflect her well-rounded personality, shaped by her experiences and travels.

A New Chapter for Deepika and Ranveer

As Deepika and Ranveer prepare to welcome their second child, the excitement and anticipation are palpable. The couple's decision to announce the pregnancy on social media, featuring Dua, showcases their open and loving family dynamic. With the arrival of their second child, the Padukone-Singh family continues to grow, bringing more joy and memories to cherish.