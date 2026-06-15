Premier League Free Agents 2026: 21 Players Leeds United Could Sign | Transfer News (2026)

As Leeds United gears up for another thrilling Premier League season, the club's transfer plans are a hot topic. With an impressive 14th-place finish last season, the Elland Road faithful are eager to see their team strengthen and build on that success.

One intriguing aspect of the upcoming transfer window is the availability of free agents, and Leeds has an opportunity to snap up some talented players without breaking the bank. Let's delve into this intriguing scenario and explore the possibilities.

Goalkeeping Options

Starting with the goalkeeping department, Leeds could consider a trio of experienced shot-stoppers: Stefan Ortega (33), Freddie Woodman (29), and Martin Dubravka (37). Each brings a unique set of skills and attributes to the table.

Ortega, currently at Nottingham Forest, has proven his worth in the Premier League and is valued at £4.3 million by Transfermarkt. Woodman, on the books at Liverpool, offers a younger option with potential for growth, while Dubravka, despite his age, remains a reliable presence between the sticks for Burnley.

Strengthening the Defense

Moving down the pitch, Leeds might look to bolster its defense with some experienced full-backs. Kieran Trippier (35) and Joel Veltman (34) are both available on free transfers and could provide valuable depth and leadership at the back.

Trippier, a veteran of the English game, has represented top clubs like Newcastle United and boasts international experience with England. Veltman, meanwhile, has been a consistent performer for Brighton and offers versatility with his ability to play across the backline.

A Center-Back Coup?

Now, here's where things get really interesting. Ibrahima Konate, a £43.4 million-rated center-back at Liverpool, is set to become a free agent. This is a massive opportunity for Leeds to strengthen its defense with a top-class player.

Konate, at just 27 years old, has established himself as a key figure in Liverpool's backline. His combination of physicality, pace, and technical ability makes him an ideal candidate to anchor Leeds' defense for years to come.

The Bigger Picture

What makes this free agent situation particularly fascinating is the potential for Leeds to make some astute signings without incurring significant transfer fees. This allows the club to invest more in other areas of the squad and build a well-rounded team.

From my perspective, it's an exciting time for Leeds United fans. The club has shown ambition in recent transfer windows, and with a bit of shrewd recruitment, they could take their game to the next level. The free agent market offers an intriguing pathway to achieving that goal.

As we await further developments, one thing is clear: Leeds United is a club on the rise, and these free agent options could play a pivotal role in their continued growth and success.