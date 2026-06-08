Pride Photo Studio: Step into a Rainbow of Art and Joy (2026)

In the heart of Somerville, a vibrant and inclusive pop-up experience is set to captivate and celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community. The Saturated photo studio, a brainchild of local photographer Amanda Macchia, is more than just a photo booth; it's an immersive, artistic haven that promises to be a colorful and joyful haven for all. This unique venture, located within the bustling Bow Market, is a testament to Macchia's vision of creating a space where everyone can feel welcome and celebrated. With a focus on accessibility and inclusivity, Saturated offers a range of experiences that cater to individuals, couples, families, and even pets, ensuring that everyone can be part of this special event. The studio's design is a masterpiece in itself, with a custom mural by Lindsey Parker and fiber arts by Yarnqueer, creating a backdrop that is both visually stunning and symbolic of the Pride movement. What sets Saturated apart is its commitment to providing a professional yet accessible experience. Each pre-booked session is a 30-minute journey into the world of creative photography, guided by skilled photographers who bring out the joy and personality of each subject. The result is a collection of five professionally edited digital images and a Polaroid, all for the price of $50. For those who prefer a more spontaneous approach, walk-ins are available for $65, offering a 15-minute session. The studio also welcomes spectators for $15, allowing them to explore the exhibit and capture their own memories. Macchia's passion for creating a space that is both profitable and meaningful is evident in her partnership with Bow Market's micro-wedding chapel, Dearly Studio. Together, they are offering free ceremonies and photo sessions to three LGBTQIA+ couples on June 18, celebrating the love and commitment of the community. This initiative not only highlights the studio's commitment to inclusivity but also its desire to make professional photography accessible to all. Saturated is more than just a photo studio; it's a celebration of diversity, creativity, and the power of visual storytelling. It's a space where memories are made, and the LGBTQIA+ community can come together to express their true selves. So, if you're looking for a unique and memorable experience, Saturated is the place to be. It's a testament to the power of art, community, and the beauty of self-expression. Personally, I think this pop-up is a brilliant example of how art can be a catalyst for social change and celebration. It's a space where everyone can feel seen, heard, and valued, and I can't wait to see the vibrant and joyful memories it will create. From my perspective, Saturated is not just a photo studio; it's a celebration of the LGBTQIA+ community and a testament to the power of art and self-expression.