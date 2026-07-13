Princess Kate and Harriet Phillips' Royal Ascot Style: The Ultimate Twinning Moment (2026)

In the world of royal fashion, a subtle yet significant detail has caught the eye of enthusiasts. Royal Ascot 2026, a prestigious event, showcased not just the elegance of the royal family but also an intriguing fashion moment that only the most dedicated followers would have noticed.

The Twinning Moment

Princess Kate, the ever-stylish Princess of Wales, and Harriet Phillips, the new wife of Peter Phillips, attended Royal Ascot on different days, yet their fashion choices intertwined in an unexpected way. Both women, with their distinct styles, opted for the same clutch bag, a design by Anya Hindmarch. This 'Maud' clutch, priced at £485, is a testament to the label's craftsmanship and a true classic piece.

What makes this particularly fascinating is the personal touch that can be added to the bag. The website describes the option for hand-embroidered monogramming and an embossed secret message, adding a unique and intimate element to an already exquisite accessory.

Kate's Bright Statement

Princess Kate's choice of outfit for Royal Ascot was a departure from her recent neutral palette. She brought a vibrant energy to the event with a dazzling yellow gown by Roksanda. The eye-catching frock, featuring an oversized bow and pleated skirt, was a bold statement. It was a welcome change to see Kate embrace such a bright and cheerful color, especially when paired with her coordinating netted hat by Jane Taylor.

In my opinion, this outfit choice showcases Kate's ability to adapt her style to different occasions, always maintaining an air of sophistication.

Harriet's Royal Debut

Harriet Phillips, making her first public appearance with the royal family, exuded elegance in a pale blue Suzannah London dress. She joined Princess Anne in the second carriage, following the King and Queen, and seemed at ease amidst the royal spotlight. Her outfit, including a Jane Taylor London hat and Jimmy Choo slingback heels, was a perfect blend of sophistication and comfort.

One detail that I find especially intriguing is Harriet's choice of diamond drop earrings from Pragnell. This brand has a royal connection, having designed the late Queen Elizabeth II's engagement ring in 1946. It's a subtle nod to royal tradition and a beautiful way to honor the past while embracing the future.

A Deeper Look

This fashion moment at Royal Ascot goes beyond the clothes and accessories. It showcases the royal family's ability to maintain a sense of unity and tradition while also embracing individual style. The twinning bag choice, though subtle, is a powerful symbol of the family's bond and their shared appreciation for quality and craftsmanship.

From my perspective, this event highlights the unique role that fashion plays in the royal family's public image. It's a way for them to connect with their subjects, showcase their personalities, and maintain a sense of continuity and tradition.

Conclusion

Royal Ascot 2026 was a celebration of fashion, tradition, and family. The subtle twinning moment between Princess Kate and Harriet Phillips is a reminder that sometimes the most fascinating details are the ones that go unnoticed by the casual observer. It's a testament to the power of fashion to tell a story, convey a message, and create a lasting impression.