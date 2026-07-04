Princess Kate's recent Three Peaks Challenge has sparked conversations about nutrition and energy-boosting snacks. While many might assume that protein-rich snacks are the go-to choice for endurance activities, nutritionist Jessica Shand reveals that flapjacks could be the secret weapon for athletes like Kate. Shand explains that flapjacks, with their combination of carbohydrates, fiber, and fat, provide a steady release of energy, making them an ideal snack for prolonged exercise. This is particularly relevant for Kate's challenge, which required her to climb three mountains in 24 hours. Shand emphasizes the importance of context in nutrition, noting that the nutritional needs of someone hiking for hours are vastly different from those of someone sitting at a desk all day. She also highlights the role of carbohydrates in replenishing glycogen, the muscles' energy reserve, during endurance activities. Shand suggests that homemade flapjacks, packed with oats, nuts, seeds, and healthy fats, can be a nutritious and energy-boosting snack. She recommends adding ingredients like pumpkin seeds for magnesium, almonds for vitamin E, and hemp seeds for plant protein. Shand's insights shed light on the importance of understanding nutritional needs in different contexts and how simple snacks like flapjacks can play a significant role in supporting endurance athletes. While protein-rich snacks may be popular, Shand's perspective offers a refreshing take on energy-boosting nutrition, emphasizing the value of carbohydrates and a balanced approach to fueling the body.
Princess Kate's Secret Fuel: Why Flapjacks Are the Ultimate Hiking Snack | Nutritionist Explains (2026)
Top Articles
Meteor Blast Over Massachusetts: What You Need to Know
C2C Day 9: A Relaxing Walk Along the Swale River
IDF Chief Zamir: Military Has 'Solutions Ready' Against Hezbollah's FPV Drone Threat
Latest Posts
Ecuador's Tariff Move: Interfering in Colombia's Election or Trade Deal?
Manchester Pop-Up Gig Chaos: What Happened?
Recommended Articles
- How much money can someone on disability have in the bank?
- Taylor Swift's Star-Studded Wedding: Celebrities, Fashion, and Fun!
- Massive Funeral Procession for Ayatollah Khamenei in Tehran
- Taylor Swift's Star-Studded Wedding: A Celebrity Extravaganza
- Suchitra Krishnamoorthi's Frustration: Why the Focus on Shah Rukh Khan?
- Australia's Political Landscape: Apologies, Debts, and the Big Build
- Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Star-Studded Wedding: A Celeb-Filled Extravaganza
- Melbourne Radio Legend Steve Bedwell's Inspiring Comeback After Losing Leg & Battling Strokes
- Immigrant's Perspective: Birth Tourism and the American Dream
- Antarctica's Sea Ice Loss: A Global Warning Sign
- Burchfield Penney Executive Director Dispute: What's the Future of the Museum?
- YouTube Cookies Explained: Privacy, Personalization & Your Choices
- Cardinals' Historic Win: Late-Night Arrival, Early-Morning Dominance
- Snow Patrol & Kylie Minogue Surprise Fans with 'These Alarms' Live Debut at Crystal Palace Park!
- Snow Patrol & Kylie Minogue Surprise Fans with 'These Alarms' Live Debut at Crystal Palace Park!
- Sony's Reon Pocket Pro Plus: A First Look at the Cooling Neck Device
- Victorian Home Renovation: A Modern Makeover for a Historic Uptown House
- Burchfield Penney Executive Director Dispute: What's the Future of the Museum?
- Yankees Prospect Henry Lalane Dominates with 11 Strikeouts in Scoreless Outing! ⚾️🔥
- Taylor Swift's Wedding: Star-Studded Guest List at Madison Square Garden
- South Africa's Water Crisis: How Australian Trees Became an Environmental Threat
- India's PM-CM Removal Bill: What to Expect in the Monsoon Session
- Unveiling the World's Oldest Banyan Tree: A 700-Year Journey
- Unveiling YouTube's Cookie Policy: What You Need to Know
- 2026 British GP Sprint Race: Kimi Antonelli's Stunning Overtake on Hamilton! | Formula 1 Highlights
- Hazlewood Primary School: Is It Really Saved? | Wideopen Education Update
- NASA's 250th Anniversary Celebration: Exploring Space in Red, White, and Blue
- Roma's Pursuit of Diego Moreira: A High-Stakes Transfer Saga
- Esther Freud's Life Story: From Acting to Writing, and the Impact of Loss
- Marc Marquez: Pirelli Tyres Will Be the Game-Changer in MotoGP 2027
- America's 250th Birthday: July 4th Live Updates and Celebrations
- Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce's Wedding: Dior, Adam Sandler, and More! | Full Details
- Vaibhav Sooryavanshi: India's Teenage Sensation Set for International Debut? | Cricket News
- Parineeti Chopra's Funny Gym Story with Katrina Kaif | Koffee with Karan
- Ukrainian Drone Attack on St. Petersburg Oil Terminal: Impact and Response
- James Webb Telescope Discovers Mysterious New Substance in Pluto and Titan's Atmospheres
- Teen Crime Wave: The Shocking Rise of Machete Violence in Australia
- India's Career Evolution: Beyond Engineering and Medicine
- Man Assaulted in East Kilbride: Police Hunt Two Suspects
- Halifax Brand Disappearing: Residents React to the Loss of a Town Icon
- Burchfield Penney Executive Director Dispute: What's the Future of the Museum?
- Detroit's Treasure Trove: Exploring Detroit Urban Artifacts - Vintage Finds & Nostalgia
- Michael Olise: The Quiet Star of World Cup 2026
- Wallabies vs Ireland: Jock Campbell's Return and the Battle for the Nations Championship
- Coco Gauff's Serve Woes Continue as She Prepares for Wimbledon Fourth Round Clash
- NASA's 250th Anniversary Celebration: Unveiling the Universe in Red, White, and Blue
- Roaches Invading South Mississippi Homes? Here’s How to Keep Them Out (Wet or Dry Weather!)
- Immigrant's Perspective: Birth Tourism and the American Dream
- AFL Highlights: Collingwood vs Gold Coast Suns - Thrilling Win, Wild Melee, and Petracca's Magic
- Why Can't Tardigrades Survive Mars? Uncovering the Red Planet's Deadly Secret
- Nigeria's Pensioners Applaud President Tinubu's N39.6bn Arrears Payment
- Chelsea's Transfer Plans: Ruben Dias & Granit Xhaka | Man City's Response
- Saskatchewan Expands Breast Cancer Screening to Women 40+ | Early Detection Saves Lives
- Victorian Home Renovation: A Modern Makeover with Historic Charm
- Baby Blacks defeat Scotland, top Pool B
- NASA's 250th Birthday Celebration: Stunning Space Views and Sonifications
- Immigrant's Perspective: Birth Tourism and the American Dream
- World Cup 2026: Argentina vs Cape Verde - Messi, Martinez & Romero Goals | Match Highlights
- John Deere Classic 2023: Round 3 Preview, Tee Times, and How to Watch
- ‘We’ve All Been Here Before’: Exploring the Historic Fort at No. 4 in New Hampshire
- Victorian Home Renovation: A Modern Makeover for a Historic Uptown House
- 2026 World Cup Match Ranking: From Worst to Best - A Knockout Classic!
- Bobby Williamson: Can He Be Scotland's Next Head Coach?
- Rui Hachimura's Free Agency: LeBron James' Decision Holding Up the Process
- Teen Crime Wave: Why Machetes Are the New Weapon of Choice in Sydney
- Coco Gauff's Serve Under the Microscope: Analyzing Her Wimbledon Journey So Far
- Australian Trees in South Africa: A Water Crisis and Ecosystem Threat
- Michael Olise: The Quiet Star of World Cup 2026
- Ukraine Strikes Back: Drone Attack on St. Petersburg Oil Terminal - Russia's Fuel Crisis Deepens
- Yankees Prospect Henry Lalane Dominates with 11 Strikeouts in Scoreless Outing! ⚾️🔥
- Deadly Bird Flu Strain H5N1 Detected in NSW: What You Need to Know
- Scary Moment at Silverstone: Performer Faints and Stretchered Away Before British GP
- 2026 World Cup Match Ranking: From Worst to Best - A Knockout Classic!
- NASA's 250th Anniversary: Unveiling the Universe's Secrets in Red, White, and Blue
- John Deere Classic: How to Watch, Live Scores, Tee Times, TV Times for Round 3
- AFL Highlights: Collingwood vs Gold Coast Suns - Thrilling Win, Wild Melee, and Petracca's Magic
- All Blacks Win Nations Championship Opener: Will Jordan's Double Helps Beat France
- Why Can't Tardigrades Survive Mars? Uncovering the Red Planet's Deadly Secret
- Mubadala DC Open 2026: Almost Sold Out! Top Players, Tickets, and More!
- Elon Musk's AI Video Inspires Michael Saylor's Bitcoin Vision: 'Ƀetter Than Ever!'
- Coco Gauff's Serve Evolution: A Key to Wimbledon Success
- From Hair Struggles to Success: How Eubranesia Santi Built an Agro-Processing Empire
- Why Can't Tardigrades Survive Mars? Uncovering the Red Planet's Deadly Secret
- Vaibhav Sooryavanshi: India's Next Cricket Sensation? | 15-Year-Old's Debut Journey
- Ukrainian Drone Strike on St. Petersburg Oil Terminal: Impact and Response
- England vs Mexico: Fans, Pubs, and Police Prepare for Late Night Kick-off
- Trump's Independence Day Message: Communism vs. American Liberty
- Justin Gaethje's $3M+ Payday: The 'White House Effect' and His Historic UFC Title Win
- Cockroaches in Mississippi: How to Keep Them Out of Your Home
- Singapore's Best Ice Cream and Gelato: A Tasty Adventure
- NY Giants 2024 Offseason Breakdown: Theo Johnson, Jaxson Dart & John Harbaugh's Vision
- Bobby Williamson: Scotland's Next Head Coach?
- Spanish Scientists Discover New 'Bear-Dog' Species in Catalonia from 15.9 Million Years Ago
- Macrophotography: Capturing the Beauty of a Crowntail Betta Fish
- NY Giants 2024 Offseason Breakdown: Theo Johnson, Jaxson Dart & John Harbaugh's Vision
- Everton Signs Tyrique George: Full Transfer Details & Analysis | Chelsea to Everton Move Confirmed
- Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's 'New Chapter': Is India Debut Imminent? | 2nd T20I vs England Preview
- What to Watch on July 4th: TV, Streaming, and More!
- Cyclosporiasis Outbreak in Michigan: What You Need to Know
Article information
Author: Chrissy Homenick
Last Updated:
Views: 6266
Rating: 4.3 / 5 (74 voted)
Reviews: 89% of readers found this page helpful
Author information
Name: Chrissy Homenick
Birthday: 2001-10-22
Address: 611 Kuhn Oval, Feltonbury, NY 02783-3818
Phone: +96619177651654
Job: Mining Representative
Hobby: amateur radio, Sculling, Knife making, Gardening, Watching movies, Gunsmithing, Video gaming
Introduction: My name is Chrissy Homenick, I am a tender, funny, determined, tender, glorious, fancy, enthusiastic person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.