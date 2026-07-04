Princess Kate's Secret Fuel: Why Flapjacks Are the Ultimate Hiking Snack | Nutritionist Explains (2026)

Princess Kate's recent Three Peaks Challenge has sparked conversations about nutrition and energy-boosting snacks. While many might assume that protein-rich snacks are the go-to choice for endurance activities, nutritionist Jessica Shand reveals that flapjacks could be the secret weapon for athletes like Kate. Shand explains that flapjacks, with their combination of carbohydrates, fiber, and fat, provide a steady release of energy, making them an ideal snack for prolonged exercise. This is particularly relevant for Kate's challenge, which required her to climb three mountains in 24 hours. Shand emphasizes the importance of context in nutrition, noting that the nutritional needs of someone hiking for hours are vastly different from those of someone sitting at a desk all day. She also highlights the role of carbohydrates in replenishing glycogen, the muscles' energy reserve, during endurance activities. Shand suggests that homemade flapjacks, packed with oats, nuts, seeds, and healthy fats, can be a nutritious and energy-boosting snack. She recommends adding ingredients like pumpkin seeds for magnesium, almonds for vitamin E, and hemp seeds for plant protein. Shand's insights shed light on the importance of understanding nutritional needs in different contexts and how simple snacks like flapjacks can play a significant role in supporting endurance athletes. While protein-rich snacks may be popular, Shand's perspective offers a refreshing take on energy-boosting nutrition, emphasizing the value of carbohydrates and a balanced approach to fueling the body.