The gaming world is abuzz with the latest offerings from Sony's PS Plus subscription service, and it's safe to say that June 2026 is shaping up to be a month of mixed emotions for gamers. While the Extra and Premium lineups may not be groundbreaking, they each have their unique appeal and could cater to a wide range of gaming tastes. Personally, I think the PS Plus Extra lineup is a solid offering, with a mix of AAA titles and hidden gems that are sure to keep subscribers entertained for months to come. One thing that immediately stands out is the inclusion of Final Fantasy 16, a game that has already divided critics and fans alike. What makes this particularly fascinating is the sheer scale and bombast of its main story, which, despite its structural flaws, is a big deal for Sony's middle-tier subscription. In my opinion, it's a high-quality, AAA adventure that will undoubtedly attract new fans to the series. The turbulent tale of Clive Rosfield is flanked by a few very different games, including Sonic X Shadow Generations, which is one of the Blue Blur's best modern outings, and Kingdom Come: Deliverance, which can be a deeply engrossing, grounded RPG if you've got the patience for its finer details. Life Is Strange: Double Exposure is another standout title, offering drama enthusiasts a compelling experience, while Blades of Fire is a hidden gem that deserves more attention. However, the PS Plus Premium offering is a bit of a one-game show, with Gitaroo Man, a PS2 cult classic, taking center stage. What many people don't realize is that this rhythm game is packed with wild design decisions that make it a unique and entertaining experience. If you take a step back and think about it, the Premium lineup is a bit of a mixed bag, with Gitaroo Man being the standout title. This raises a deeper question: are these subscription services living up to the expectations of gamers, or are they just scratching the surface? From my perspective, the PS Plus Extra lineup is a strong offering that caters to a wide range of gaming tastes, while the Premium lineup is a bit of a one-game show. However, both lineups have their unique appeal and could be worth the subscription fee for gamers who are looking for a mix of AAA titles and hidden gems. In conclusion, June 2026 is shaping up to be a month of mixed emotions for gamers, with the PS Plus Extra and Premium lineups each having their unique appeal. While the Extra lineup is a solid offering with a mix of AAA titles and hidden gems, the Premium lineup is a bit of a one-game show. However, both lineups are worth checking out for gamers who are looking for a mix of gaming experiences.