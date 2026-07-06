PS5 and PS Plus Games Coming Out Next Week (15th-21st June) (2026)

The gaming landscape is about to get a whole lot more exciting, with a plethora of new releases set to hit the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation Plus platforms next week. While the release schedule may seem a little sparse at the moment, it's about to become a veritable feast for gamers, with a diverse range of titles set to drop. So, what's on the horizon for PlayStation fans? Let's take a closer look at some of the most intriguing releases coming our way.

A Tale of Two Games: The Adventures of Elliot and EA Sports UFC 6

The release of Square Enix's The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales is undoubtedly the biggest news of the week. This brand-new action RPG is a collaboration between the creators of Octopath Traveler and Bravely Default, and promises to deliver a unique gaming experience. With stunning HD-2D visuals and exciting action-adventure gameplay, it's sure to be a hit with fans of the genre. But what makes this game particularly fascinating is its ability to blend traditional RPG elements with modern action-adventure mechanics, creating a fresh and innovative gaming experience.

Meanwhile, EA Sports UFC 6 is set to be a big seller, with its evolved striking and motion systems bringing UFC stars to life in the Octagon. The game's new game modes introduce immersive storytelling, making every fight feel personal. What makes this particularly interesting is the game's use of Markerless Capture technology, which delivers unprecedented fighter fidelity with authentic locomotion and Signature Strikes. It's a testament to the power of motion capture technology in gaming, and a surefire hit for fighting game fans.

A City-Building Strategy Game with a Football Twist: Copa City

For those who enjoy city-building strategy games, Copa City is a must-play. In this unique title, you take on the role of a manager tasked with organizing matches for top football clubs. The game's premise is simple: build and manage the city, from its structures and stadium to the entertainment, food, and security for fans. But what makes this game particularly intriguing is its focus on football, a sport that is beloved by millions around the world. It's a fresh take on the city-building genre, and a surefire hit for football fans.

Retro Racing and Turn-Based Strategy: R-Type Tactics I & II Cosmos

For fans of retro racing games, #DRIVE Rally is a must-play. Set in the golden racing era of the 1990s, this arcade-inspired rally racing game promises to deliver an immersive and exciting experience. But what makes this game particularly interesting is its turn-based strategy element, which adds a layer of depth and complexity to the racing experience. It's a unique blend of genres, and a surefire hit for fans of both retro racing and strategy games.

A Platformer with a Unique Twist: Soccer Kid Collection

Soccer Kid Collection is a classic platformer with a unique twist. In this game, you take on the role of a boy who must save the day by using his soccer ball skills to dribble through diverse landscapes and knock down anyone in his way. What makes this game particularly interesting is its focus on ball skills, rather than traditional combat. It's a fresh take on the platformer genre, and a surefire hit for fans of the genre.

A Dark Murder Mystery with a Visual Novel Twist: What Have You Done, Father?

What Have You Done, Father? is a dark murder mystery game combined with a visual novel. The game's premise is simple: embark on a frightening adventure as a young priest entangled in a forbidden affair with a beautiful lady who meets a gruesome end. But what makes this game particularly intriguing is its blend of genres, with elements of a visual novel and a murder mystery. It's a unique and innovative gaming experience, and a surefire hit for fans of the genre.

A Look Ahead: PS Plus Games

While the main focus of this article is on the new PS5 games, it's worth noting that PlayStation Plus subscribers will also get access to a range of new games next week. These include Black Desert, Blades of Fire, Farming Simulator 25, Final Fantasy 16, Gitaroo Man, Kingdom Come: Deliverance, Life Is Strange: Double Exposure, and Sonic X Shadow Generations. It's a diverse range of titles, and a great opportunity for PS Plus subscribers to expand their gaming horizons.

Conclusion: A Week of Gaming Excitement

Next week promises to be an exciting time for PlayStation fans, with a diverse range of new releases set to hit the PS5 and PS Plus platforms. From action RPGs and city-building strategy games to retro racing and turn-based strategy titles, there's something for everyone. So, what are you waiting for? Get ready to dive into a week of gaming excitement, and don't forget to share your thoughts on the new releases in the comments section below. In my opinion, next week is shaping up to be a gaming extravaganza, and I can't wait to see what other surprises are in store for us.