PS5 and PS4 Summer Sale: 60+ Games to Buy on PS Store (2026)

The PlayStation Store's Summer Sale is here, and it's a treasure trove of gaming bargains. With a vast selection of PS5 and PS4 games on offer, it's the perfect time to expand your gaming library. But with so many deals, it can be overwhelming to decide where to start. So, I've curated a list of some of the most intriguing and highly-rated games that are currently available at discounted prices. These titles offer a mix of genres, from action-packed adventures to thought-provoking platformers, and each one has something unique to offer.

One game that immediately caught my eye is A Plague Tale: Innocence. This historical stealth game is a delightful surprise, with a strong narrative and unique gameplay mechanics. The use of the PS5's DualSense controller enhances the immersive experience, making it a must-play for fans of story-driven games. The sequel, A Plague Tale: Requiem, is also on offer, and it improves upon its predecessor in almost every way, with stunning visuals and an engaging story.

For fans of the classic Armored Core series, Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon is a welcome return. While it may not be as groundbreaking as FromSoftware's more recent titles, it remains a consistently good experience, allowing players to customize their mechs and battle it out on the fields of Rubicon. Assassin's Creed Shadows, on the other hand, takes the franchise to Japan, offering a detailed open world and a compelling story of vengeance.

Astro Bot is a delightful 3D platformer that builds upon the foundations of Astro's Playroom. It's an explosion of creativity and fun, with sharp visuals and flawless performance. Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is another open-world adventure, this time set in the world of James Cameron's movie franchise. It offers a great interactive experience for fans of the franchise.

Back 4 Blood is a zombie-popping co-op FPS that emphasizes teamwork and a card-based loot system. Batman: Return to Arkham is a remaster compilation of two seminal PS3 superhero titles, offering a quality experience despite some minor visual improvements. Castlevania Dominus Collection is a generous package of four Castlevania games, offering hours of fun exploration and boss fights.

Celeste is a challenging platformer with a touching story, while Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector is a bigger, better RPG with a unique dice system. Dead Space is a PS5 remake of the classic horror game, with modern visuals and expanded areas. Demon's Souls is a modern remake of the cult classic, offering an authentic experience with stunning visuals.

Dispatch is a narrative adventure with engaging management gameplay, while Dying Light: The Beast is a fun and entertaining take on the Dying Light series. These games, along with many others, are currently available at discounted prices, making it the perfect time to explore new titles and expand your gaming horizons.