PS5, PS Plus Games Coming Out Next Week (1st-7th June) (2026)

The gaming world is about to get a whole lot more exciting, and I'm here to break down the upcoming releases that have me buzzing with anticipation. While it's true that the PS5 release schedule has taken a slight breather, the upcoming week is packed with intriguing titles that will keep gamers on the edge of their seats.

A Week of Remakes and New Adventures

The standout release for me is undoubtedly the Gothic 1 Remake. This faithful recreation of a genre-defining RPG promises an immersive open-world experience that will delight both veterans and newcomers alike. The hand-crafted world and dynamic reactions to player actions are a recipe for an engaging and unique adventure.

But Gothic 1 Remake isn't the only remake on the horizon. The 7th Guest Remake also makes an appearance, bringing a modern twist to an iconic game's atmospheric story. Remakes like these offer a fresh take on classic stories, allowing a new generation of gamers to experience beloved titles with enhanced graphics and mechanics.

A Diverse Lineup for Every Taste

Beyond remakes, the week offers a diverse range of genres to satisfy every gaming palate. For those seeking a psychological horror fix, BrokenLore: FOLLOW promises a chilling first-person experience. On the other end of the spectrum, House Flipper Remastered Collection offers a satisfying renovation chaos, allowing players to transform dilapidated properties into stunning homes.

If you're in the mood for some action, River City Saga: Journey to the West takes you on a wild comedy adventure, while Tour de France 2026 offers a unique challenge with each stage, testing your skills and reflexes. And let's not forget the intense roguelike and ARPG hybrid, Hell Clock, which adds a dark fantasy twist to the mix.

PS Plus Essentials

PS Plus subscribers also have a lot to look forward to. Grounded Fully Yoked Edition, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2, and Warhammer 40,000: Darktide are all set to release, offering a mix of fully-fledged gaming experiences.

A Week of Exploration and Reflection

What makes this week's releases particularly fascinating is the emphasis on exploration and player agency. Gothic 1 Remake, with its unrestricted exploration, and River City Saga's journey to the West both encourage players to immerse themselves in rich, dynamic worlds. This focus on player freedom and the impact of choices is a trend that I believe will continue to shape the gaming industry, offering deeper and more personalized experiences.

In conclusion, while the release schedule may have slowed down, the upcoming week on PS5 and PS Plus is far from quiet. With a diverse lineup of remakes, action-packed adventures, and thought-provoking titles, gamers have a lot to look forward to. Personally, I can't wait to dive into Gothic 1 Remake and explore the Valley of the Mines. What about you? Which game has caught your eye, and why?