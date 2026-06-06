Pueblo's New Soul Food Gem: Heavenly Soul Plates Opens! (2026)

Get ready, Pueblo, because a mouthwatering culinary adventure is about to land on Union Avenue! Heavenly Soul Plates, a new restaurant venture by Chef Anthony Palmer, is set to bring the rich flavors and heartwarming comfort of soul food to the Steel City.

Soul food, as Palmer explains, has a fascinating history rooted in resourcefulness and love. It's a cuisine born out of necessity, where mothers, grandmothers, and great-grandmothers had to feed large families on a tight budget. This tradition of creating delicious, filling meals with limited resources is what Palmer aims to revive and celebrate in his new eatery.

A Culinary Journey with a Purpose

Palmer's culinary journey is an intriguing one. A Philadelphia native, he has worked in various restaurants across the country, from fast food joints to steakhouses, even cooking on a cruise ship. But it's in Pueblo where he found a home and a mission.

A Chill and Cool Place

Palmer shares his perspective on Pueblo, a place he describes as "cool and chill." Unlike his hometown, where negativity and toxicity are prevalent, Pueblo offers a breath of fresh air. He appreciates the friendliness of the people and the lack of unnecessary drama. It's a place where he can walk down the street without feeling threatened or judged.

A Stepping Stone to a Bigger Dream

While Heavenly Soul Plates is an exciting venture, it's not Palmer's ultimate dream. His true passion lies in creating a restaurant run entirely by individuals on the autism spectrum. Having worked with this community for several years, he noticed a lack of occupational opportunities. Palmer wants to change that by opening a training facility to help individuals on the spectrum develop their skills and showcase their abilities in the hospitality industry.

A Taste of Soul Food

When Heavenly Soul Plates opens its doors (expected to be mid-June), diners can expect a menu filled with soul food classics. Think fried and baked chicken, cornbread, macaroni, collard greens, yams, garlic mashed potatoes, ribs, and BBQ pulled pork. And while Pueblo green chile won't be a star on the menu, Palmer plans to pay homage to the city's iconic cuisine with a unique twist on cornbread.

A Deeper Connection

What makes Palmer's venture truly special is his desire to connect with the community and offer an experience that goes beyond just good food. He wants diners to feel energized and satisfied after a meal, to feel like their money was well spent. It's this personal touch and commitment to creating a positive dining experience that sets Heavenly Soul Plates apart.

Conclusion

Heavenly Soul Plates is more than just a new restaurant; it's a celebration of community, a platform for individuals on the autism spectrum, and a culinary journey back to the roots of soul food. Palmer's passion and vision are sure to make this eatery a beloved addition to Pueblo's culinary scene. So, mark your calendars, Pueblo, because a delicious adventure awaits!