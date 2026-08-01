Pulsenmore and Ouma Health Partner to Expand Access to Remote Prenatal Care (2026)

Pulsenmore's strategic partnership with Ouma Health marks a significant leap forward in the realm of maternal healthcare. This collaboration brings together two industry leaders to expand access to remote prenatal care across the United States. By integrating Pulsenmore's FDA-authorized home ultrasound technology into Ouma Health's virtual maternity care model, they aim to revolutionize the way prenatal care is delivered.

The partnership has the potential to address a critical issue in maternal healthcare: the lack of access to prenatal care in many areas, often referred to as 'maternity care deserts'. Pulsenmore's technology enables clinicians to extend ultrasound monitoring beyond the clinic, directly into patients' homes, while maintaining a continuous connection between expectant mothers and their care teams. This approach not only improves access but also enhances patient engagement and care coordination.

Dr. Elazar Sonnenschein, Founder and CEO of Pulsenmore, emphasizes the transformative nature of this partnership. He believes that maternal healthcare is evolving towards more connected, patient-centered models, and this collaboration is a step towards achieving that vision. By integrating home ultrasound into virtual maternity care pathways, they aim to help healthcare professionals expand access to prenatal monitoring while keeping patients at the center of care.

Dr. Sina Haeri, CEO of Ouma Health, highlights the impact on underserved patients. Ouma Health serves patients who often face significant geographic and logistical barriers to prenatal care. By incorporating Pulsenmore's technology, they can bring more of the prenatal monitoring experience into the home, ensuring that patients remain connected to a clinical team that can review the information and guide next steps. This partnership, therefore, contributes to making virtual maternity care more clinically complete, especially for those in remote or underserved areas.

The collaboration between Pulsenmore and Ouma Health has broader implications for the future of maternal health. Home ultrasound technology is emerging as a vital component of virtual and hybrid prenatal care models, offering a more accessible and patient-centric approach. This partnership not only aims to deliver transformative care to underserved patients but also to establish insights and experiences that can support future expansion opportunities with healthcare systems, maternity care providers, and payer organizations.

In my opinion, this partnership is a significant step towards a more equitable and accessible healthcare system. It highlights the potential of technology to bridge gaps in access and improve patient outcomes. As we continue to explore innovative approaches in maternal health, collaborations like this one will play a crucial role in shaping the future of prenatal care.