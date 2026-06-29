Quebec Liberals Promise to Scrap Tuition Hike and Protect English School Boards (2026)

In a significant political development, Charles Milliard, the leader of the Quebec Liberals, has unveiled a bold plan to reshape the province's language and education policies. Milliard's proposal, which has been met with both enthusiasm and skepticism, aims to dismantle key elements of the Coalition Avenir Québec's (CAQ) language policy, sparking intense debate among Quebecers and beyond.

Scrapping the Tuition Hike

One of the most notable aspects of Milliard's plan is the promise to scrap the controversial tuition hike for out-of-province students at English-language universities. The CAQ's decision to increase tuition from around $9,000 to $12,000 per year had sparked widespread criticism, and Milliard argues that this move alienated students and potentially damaged Quebec's reputation as an attractive destination for higher education.

"We need to attract as many people as we can so that they can fall in love with Quebec and, hopefully, stay in Quebec," Milliard stated, emphasizing the importance of making Quebec a welcoming and accessible place for students.

Preserving English School Boards

Another significant aspect of the Liberal plan is the commitment to preserve English school boards in Quebec. The CAQ's efforts to abolish these boards, which have been a cornerstone of the province's education system, have been met with strong opposition from English-speaking communities. Milliard believes that maintaining these boards is crucial for maintaining the rights and representation of English-speaking Quebecers.

"I think it’s about time that we have a premier who wants to reunite all communities, especially when it comes to our school boards," he said, highlighting the importance of inclusivity and representation in Quebec's education system.

Addressing Legal Battles

Milliard also pledged to end the ongoing legal battles between the school boards and the province, which have been a source of tension and conflict. He emphasized the need for collaboration and compromise, stating, "Legal fights between school boards and the province have been lasting for too long, and we need to sit down and find solutions together."

A Balanced Approach

The Liberal leader's plan seems to strike a balance between preserving Quebec's French-speaking heritage and promoting inclusivity for English-speaking communities. By scrapping the tuition hike and preserving English school boards, Milliard aims to create a more harmonious and welcoming environment for all Quebecers.

However, the CAQ government, represented by Justice Minister Simon Jolin-Barrette, has indicated that it will continue its efforts to appeal the lower court's ruling on Bill 40 to the Supreme Court of Canada. This suggests that the language and education policies of Quebec are far from settled, and the province's future direction remains a subject of intense political debate.

In conclusion, Charles Milliard's proposal to scrap the tuition hike and preserve English school boards represents a significant shift in Quebec's political landscape. While it may not satisfy everyone, it reflects a commitment to inclusivity, collaboration, and a more balanced approach to language and education policies in the province.